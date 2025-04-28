Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Feldman, MSW, LSW's avatar
Jeff Feldman, MSW, LSW
Apr 28

I agree the policy focus here is so off base. If you want to support child-rearing you create policies and programs that support parents and kids. You can't just say "have more babies."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
Teresa Banghart's avatar
Teresa Banghart
Apr 28

I learned a lot reading this column. I thought it was excellent❣️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Deborah Vinall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture