Sensitive content warning: This post describes sex trafficking and coercive control. If this might be triggering for you, please skip this one and stay tuned for different content in the weeks to come.

This week, some of the survivors of Epstein’s sex trafficking spoke out, sharing their experience, their memories of his affiliation with Trump, and demanding the unredacted release of his files. If the files stay hidden, they said, they’ll share their own lists. I hope they do, but I know the enormous forces that push such sordid truths underground: the shame, the death threats, the purchasing of silence.

I’ve worked for many years with survivors of sex trafficking, both in government-affiliated and non-profit advocacy groups and as a trauma therapist working directly with survivors in street clinics, a safe house shelter, and non-profit contract work in my private practice. Some were trafficked by drug dealers and criminal “boyfriends,” others by wealthy, notorious billionaires with criminal cases splashed across the news. All share the legacy of degradation, the sticky trauma residue of shame.

Sex trafficking, or commercial sexual exploitation, involves the use of coercion, force or fraud to procure sexual services. If the person providing sex in exchange for money or survival necessities is a minor, coercion is implied and force or fraud need not be proven.

Sex trafficking doesn’t look like the images on billboards or T.V., with wide-eyed blonde girls’ mouths covered in duct-tape and wrists bound by rough-hewn rope. Victims are more likely to be minorities (though racist elites do typically demand blondes), are female and male and trans, and almost certainly bound by invisible ties. Psychological handcuffs are far more effective; far harder to escape. Death threats against family, abusive “boyfriend” cycles of coercion and control and owing and the insidious erosion of a sense of self that might be accepted back into the world from which they disappeared all keep a victim bound.

Traffickers sniff out vulnerability and prey upon it. Whether the need is physical, created through poverty or homelessness as with runaway and thrown-away kids such as myself, or psychological, created through the grooming of childhood sexual abuse and absent or cruel parents, traffickers approach their targets wearing the capes of heroes with solutions. They lure girls and boys with fewer options and lesser privilege with promises of modeling or acting contracts, wages beyond any they could otherwise earn, housing under the “protection” of the trafficker, and a false pretense of love that becomes control, too easily swallowed by those who never knew unconditional love at home.

They are “broken in” by serial rape, creating despair, fostering dissociation, and instilling shame. They become bound by fed or pressured drugs, forced pregnancy and control of the child, or threats to go after her sisters if she flees. Their freedom is taken along with their passports and identity documents which are removed from their possession for “safe-keeping.” They remain stuck due to lack of alternative options. That helplessness is sadistically reinforced by the trafficker’s insistence that no one else would want a “filthy b*tch” like her or him now, that their families would be ashamed of them, that they are lucky he “takes care” of them.

When that’s not enough, death threats against family do the trick.

The survivors I know are tough, direct, funny, smart, sassy, and strong. Survivors have seen the depths of hell and lived to tell about it. They don’t have patience for bullshit and tell it like it is. And they are very, very good at reading people, because this skill was crucial to survive.

They also know what it is to live at the margins of society, to be brought into the most exclusive circles while being reviled by the same society. Forced to sexually service politicians, celebrities, law enforcement and CEOs while treated with disdain by the same. And then to have their name smeared and their voices dismissed when they speak up.

Survivors live constantly looking over their shoulders. A life under threat teaches you to always be on guard. I know some who have received death threats, who fear for their lives and the lives of their family for speaking out and testifying against their famous rapists and traffickers. It is no small thing to speak publicly.

So when they do, believe survivors. There is nothing to be gained; only fear, danger, and shame await. Society recoils from those ensnared in this trade, heaping emotional abuse, or at best, distancing pity, upon the sexual abuse legacy. To speak up after years of rebuilding a private and “respectable” life is to sew on one’s own scarlet letter, to cast aside dignity for the cause of justice. This takes enormous courage and integrity. When survivors speak, listen. It is the one grace you can give.

Every time a survivor of sexual exploitation speaks up, they rip open the wounds of their shame. And every response has the power to heal or to harm. Knowing your voice of truth may make a difference provides empowerment that can bring a measure of healing. Being called a liar, an attention seeker, part of a hoax, or other degradations compounds trauma and the pervasive feelings of worthlessness that lead some survivors to suicide.

Be part of the healing.

Believe.

My friends, this is heavy material, so I am keeping it briefer today. If this triggered something painful in you, please take gentle care. Drink a cold glass of water, breathe deeply, go outside. Ground yourself in the here and now. Know that in this moment, you are safe.



If you saw yourself in this post and you are not safe, please reach out for support. The National Human Trafficking Hotline # is: 888-373-7888



If you saw yourself in this post and you are not safe, please reach out for support. The National Human Trafficking Hotline # is: 888-373-7888