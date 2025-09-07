Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Dowd's avatar
Michelle Dowd
2d

Yes. Psychological handcuffs are far more effective; far harder to escape. Thank you for this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
Brain Candy Blueprint's avatar
Brain Candy Blueprint
3d

Topics like that need to be shared. Thank you for being open and brave. I covered this recently on the HIListically Speaking Podcast. We have a responsibility to share the uncomfortable but also to provide a safe place to land.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Deborah Vinall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture