Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

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Janice Elliott's avatar
Janice Elliott
5d

This is so inspiring! I am glad you treated yourself to a joyful experience. After reading this, I went out to dance to some live local music, which I haven’t done for a long time because of previous back pain. Dancing is fantastic exercise!

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1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
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Mimi
5d

Truly eyes brimming with tears. I wanted to learn ballet in my youth. If you message me your email address, I will send you an essay I wrote about that particular longing. So so so very happy for you.

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1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
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