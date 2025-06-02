Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Atkinson's avatar
Michael Atkinson
3d

Dr. Vinall, Dr. Christine DiBlasio, Priyanshu, Hans Jorgensen, Steve Sabicer, and all,

Hello. Thank you for learning and sharing the best truth you can too. When people have the opportunity to learn outside of any compartmentalized political groups they may be in, be it family, friends, or co-workers, that's when responsible, real-life learning and health improvement happens. The first step is to acknowledge what many people already know, which is that TV is not the truth, for sure. Please see/share our research from Professor Graeme MacQueen, Amber Quitno, Captain Rob Balsamo, Captain Dan Hanley, Professor Tony Martin, Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, and others and help us improve it if you can. Thank you!

https://michaelatkinson.substack.com/

Sincerely,

Michael

🦖

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
Riley Ron Ivey Forrest's avatar
Riley Ron Ivey Forrest
3d

Well said 👏Dr ,thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Deborah Vinall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture