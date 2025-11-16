We have a child sexualization problem in this country.

To state the obvious.

Seeing talk show pundits debate child rape on a scale of “real” pedophilia to “not really so bad” is just the latest siren announcing what most of us already know: the sexualization of women and children is a rot infesting this nation.

The United States structurally supports pedophilia through its ongoing acceptance of child marriage, which remains legal in 36 states. Child marriage is a shield for child rape in allowing men the cover of marital contracts to commit acts that would otherwise be statutory rape – contracts entered into on behalf of children too young to legally consent to sex, marriage, or to exit through divorce. In many states, legislation to overturn this archaic practice has been introduced, but blocked by politicians with questionable motivations.

Globally, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) has called for an end to child marriage and a uniform minimum marital age of eighteen, but the USA stands alongside Sudan, Somalia, Tonga, Palau, Iran, and Nauru in failure to join the 186 countries that have ratified this agreement. Children as young as ten years old can be forced into marriage in the USA with “parental consent” (as though parents never abuse or make damaging choices for their children). American law protects pedophiles, not the vulnerable. (More to come on child marriage next week.)

Culture wraps this fabric of objectification tightly around every developing child, particularly girls. Girls grow up being told to smile, rather than being shown curiosity about our well-being when we do not, the implicit message being that what matters is that the package please the male gaze. Girls are taught to be sexy but virginal, attracting men to prove worthiness but escaping their predation to maintain value, an impossible needle to thread. We are sold fashion and cosmetics and vanity until we no longer know whether we are product or consumer. Botox is marketed to children, teaching us all to freeze, to become porcelain dolls without expression, to numb everything from outside in to survive the hunting games from which there is no escape.

Halloween costumes, traditionally meant to scare off evil spirits, instead hold a “come hither” message on girls’ bodies. “Sexy nurse,” “Sexy police officer,” even “Sexy Big Bird” are the off-the-rack choices to consider in preschooler sizes on up. Girls are the ritual sacrifice to the cultural gods of lust.

By the time we reach adulthood at the age of 18, over 95% of girls have experienced sexual harassment or worse (and 64% of boys)[i]. It is a near-universal that children will experience direct, unwanted sexualization as they grow. How can anyone escape becoming colored by the experience when we are soaking in a vat of scarlet dye?

And such harassment and cultural messaging leaves real impacts. Repeated messaging becomes neurally encoded; it becomes part of us, shaping our self-concept, emotions, and actions. Sexual harassment leads to anxiety, self-doubt, depression, heightened stress, even PTSD, including nightmares, flashbacks, and avoidance of people and places that feel unsafe. Sexual harassment shrinks girls’ and women’s lives, impacting educational and employment opportunities. Most of all, the constant reminders that we are prey creates a constant state of hypervigilance, altering hormones, impacting the heart, causing autoimmune stress. Women and girls are robbed of the most fundamental right to simply feel safe.

Yes, release the Epstein files, but don’t stop there. We need a reckoning that burns the whole structure down.

We can start by believing women. When women give eye-witness testimony that powerful men have raped them or that they’ve witnessed that powerful man raping twelve and thirteen year-old-children, don’t turn away. Listen. It takes incredible courage to stand up and speak such vulnerable truths to power. The odds of it being untrue are less than one percent even when there are no other accusers; what prejudice bends you to ignore survivors? What motivation serves to turn away, to side with those who suppress transparency?

When truth is carried into the light, reckoning and healing can begin. We cannot change a system we deny.

Court documents showing sworn eye-witness testimony of “Mr. Trump” orally raping children, dated June 2016

Share

It seems we’re on the precipice. The president is panicking, pulling congresspeople into the Situation Room (where war plans are traditionally deliberated) to discuss the ramifications of releasing the infamous Files. A vote is slated in the House this week. Perhaps, at last, the truth will come to light.

Perhaps, at last, data may provide what women’s voices could not; the reality check so desperately needed.

But with this reckoning will come a firestorm that may burn all those standing nearby. Now, my friends, is the time to don your fire-protection gear, or to decide and perhaps change your proximity. To assess the risks and decide what you’re able to take.

Already politicians and pundits are rationalizing pedophilia, trying to parse child rape on a scale of terrible to acceptable.[ii] In their cultish loyalty to the leader described by the infamous sex trafficker as “dangerous” with “not one decent cell in his body,”[iii] they are willing to justify the unspeakable.

And this line of argument rips open the scars of millions who have endured sexual abuse as children, scorns the depths of betrayal and violation and damage. It betrays the protection leaders, adults, and all authorities are innately tasked with providing and instead sacrifices the vulnerable on an alter to their false god.

Whenever sex crimes and politics collide, the national dialog becomes its most heated. Not heated in unity against these cruelest of violations, but heated in defensiveness versus outrage, as one side seeks to cover its rot, while the other pushes for transparency and purging of the mold that is making us sick. That dialog, that social media meme-slinging and angry rhetoric and news pundit rationalization can be incredibly triggering. It’s toppled me before.

So as the tide is rising, now is a good time to pause, take stock, and ask yourself: how much of this can I handle? How much do I want to ingest? You have permission, the right, the power to decide whether or how much to tune in or engage. Now is the time to decide what your healing and well-being demand.

Make a plan for your social media usage. Decide your rules of engagement. You don’t have to look away, though you may. But don’t let the flood drown you, either. Because a tidal wave is coming and it may crash soon.

If you find your tension rising or depression growing, understand that these are normal responses to the exposure, natural reactions to the continuation of misogynistic silencing and minimizing and deflection. Know that you are not alone.

Start each day with a self-check in. Consider what you need. Use grounding techniques that connect you with your senses: scented candles or fragrance, a weighted lap blanket while you work, peppermint tea, calming music. Notice your breath when you become activated, and leverage it to return to stillness, slowing and deepening that breath with every inhale, sighing out the tension with lengthening exhales.

Inhale: Hope

Exhale: Silence

Inhale: Illumination

Exhale: Darkness

May the blazing light of truth burn down all that is not pure, and may we be warmed by its fire.

from my heart to yours,

Deborah

Share

[i] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38281113/

[ii] https://www.salon.com/2025/11/15/megyn-kelly-minimizes-epsteins-abuse-and-faces-backlash/ii] https://news.sky.com/story/trump-epstein-emails-us-shutdown-latest-house-of-representatives-to-vote-on-ending-longest-ever-shutdown-13468686