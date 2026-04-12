Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

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Data Frank's avatar
Data Frank
2d

“And no one can heal while still under threat.”

That line really stood out to me.

It’s like trying to relax in your room while someone keeps slamming the door and yelling, your body stays tense because it doesn’t feel safe yet.

Feeling anxious in that situation isn’t you being weak, it’s your brain trying to protect you.

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