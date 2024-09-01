Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carly Owens's avatar
Carly Owens
Sep 2

This came at the perfect time for me! I had just isolated myself because of being overwhelmed, and these reminders helped me recenter. I appreciate you! 🩷

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Deborah Vinall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture