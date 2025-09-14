Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Wilson's avatar
Tom Wilson
5d

What need is there of "lists" when there are victims ready to expose?

We had a sexual assault case in Canada in which the accused was found "not guilty beyond a reasonable doubt" because the survivors shared their stories with each other victim which lead the judge to question the accuracy of the victim (?). Courts need to realize that survivors don't share to concoct a story but to figure out how to survive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Dr Deborah Vinall and others
How We Get Through This's avatar
How We Get Through This
5d

This is well written, Deborah . Your experience personally and professionally resonates with my personal and professional experiences. I look forward to seeing you and Dr Hull. Great work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Deborah Vinall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture