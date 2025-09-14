Trigger warning: This post continues discussion of sexual assault reporting. If this content might be triggering for you, please choose to take care of yourself and skip this one. I hope you’ll stay subscribed for different content in future weeks!

Last week I posted a note in which I divulged a vulnerable story of reporting a sexual assault to a police officer who refused to continue with the report when I told him the name of my assailant. I closed with the exhortation to believe survivors and support the victims of Epstein’s sex trafficking as they push for transparency and justice. My post garnered 26k likes on Threads and 1.5k likes on Substack and thousands of re-shares, hundreds of heartbreaking comments sharing similar stories, and some challenging my call to believe survivors by thrusting forth the common cultural myth that women are untrustworthy, hysterical, attention-seeking deceivers out to destroy men.

It's a lie of the patriarchy crafted to oppress the fire of survivor’s voices. A fire that would burn their shaky façade of superiority to its unworthy foundations. A fire of truth with the power to raze and reset the ground.

The voices of survivors threaten the pillars of male dominance, call into question the myth of male supremacy, shake the foundations of patriarchy itself.

I want to highlight that not all survivors are women, of course. My post, drawing the ire of those quick to platform the lie of female untrustworthiness, hadn’t even mentioned women. One in three men are victims of unwanted sexual violence involving contact within their lifetimes[i], a rate nearing that of the over 50% of women experiencing the same[ii]. The vast majority (99%) of perpetrators are men.[iii]

Because of the added serving of shame heaped on male survivors of sexual violence in a patriarchal and homophobic society that preaches strength and dominance as male virtues, male survivors are even less likely to break silence when they have been perpetrated upon by either male or female assailants. And so it is the voice of women that has grown louder, more empowered in speaking our lived stories of assault with quavering voice, and women who are most quickly shouted back into silence.

Or, at least, silence is their goal.

Women have been dismissed, ignored, and accused of lying for centuries, probably longer. My field – psychology - is no exception.

A Medical and Psychological History of Silencing Women

Since the time of Hippocrates, women viewed as mentally unstable were labeled “hysterical,” a rationale with the bizarre explanation of the uterus (“hysteria” in Greek) wandering around the body as the explanation for our psychological pain. Blame it on the female parts. Make it innate to the gender. Why look further? Why listen to women’s stories? A wandering physiological organ somehow seems more plausible than anything we might say.

And this was the narrative for hundreds of years until in the time of Freud, autopsies began, dispelling the silly, but damaging, myth of untethered fugue female organs.

When Freud first discovered the numbers of female patients with memories of incest beneath their psychological distress, he wrote about it in his seminal book, Theories of Hysteria. But the powerful men of Vienna saw themselves implicated, and Freud retracted his writing. Unlinking childhood sexual abuse from mental illness, Freud developed a psychosexual theory that suggested children lusted for their parents (the “Oedipal complex”) and were fixated on varying aspects of their sexuality throughout childhood.

Psychology planted its first flag through the insidious thrust of gaslighting. These women were sexual children. They wanted it. It’s their own fault. The vulnerable disclosures, though first believed, were cast aside as untrue, their narrative twisted into blame to protect the reputations of powerful white men.

For decades from the 19th century, women were locked in asylums and labeled as “hysterical” for symptoms of depression, PMS, or even having a firm enough spine to push back against crushing domestic servitude for unfaithful husbands. When post-traumatic stress symptoms showed up, women were pushed into darkness and silence with actual locks and keys by impatient and controlling men.

Hysteria was codified in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manuel (DSM-II) as a mental disorder in 1968, and was refined into Histrionic Personality Disorder in the 1980 (DSM-III) edition. This diagnosis is assigned almost exclusively to females. Primary symptoms include lying, exaggerating, attention-seeking, excessive emotionality, and hypersexuality. A label used to dismiss a common behavioral outcome of sexual assault combined with a denial, or at best, suspicion, of the veracity of any such claims. I seldom see this diagnosis used anymore, but it persists in our present-day DSM-5-TR.

Fortunately psychology has evolved (somewhat), and we’ve finally come full circle in the past decade with trauma emerging into the prime spotlight in our understanding of the origins of mental suffering. But the legacy of 150 years of medical and psychological gaslighting leaves its mark.

And society, patriarchal society, endeavoring to maintain the control this narrative “hysteria” provided, persists with the silencing claim that women are liars, exaggerators, attention-seekers who cannot be trusted. Particularly around claims of sexual assault. Men must be presumed innocent, and women manipulative Jezebels intent on ruining reputations.

Here's where that falls apart.

The High Cost of Crying “Rape”

There is little, if anything, to be gained from false reporting, and far too much to lose.

Reporting sexual assault in our culture today raises automatic suspicion. You are named “the accuser,” unlike victims of other crimes. If you report a break-in, a mugging, or a purse-snatching burglary, you are “the victim.” But even if there’s a rape kit with hard evidence of a sexual assault, media references speak of “the accuser.” Implicit in this word choice is the insidious counter-accusation that your allegations are suspect.

Reporting a sex crime calls your integrity into question, even with no prior reason for doubt. This questioning is a backlash of character assassination, a calling of the kettle black as men rally together to suggest the accused could not, would not do such a thing and the assault victim is just out for “revenge” (revenge for what, one might ask, if he was such a gentleman?) and seeking to ruin a “good” man’s reputation. They rail on the lasting reputational consequences for the poor accused man, whose “life is ruined.”

Is it, though?

Again and again and again we see college men accused of rape go on and complete their degrees with scholarships and social circles intact, while the assault victim decompensates under Post-Traumatic Stress symptoms, unable to focus, feeling constantly on edge and unsafe, unable to sleep, unable to study, often finally withdrawing from school just to get away from the protected or even venerated perpetrator. It’s the first glass ceiling women face, a barrier encountered far more often (though not exclusively) by women in pursuing college scholarship and hopes of equitable job opportunities and pay: to get through university without suffering sexual assault, or to get through, somehow, under the crushing weight of trauma’s legacy.

We see CEO’s fire the victim. We see sexual predators elevated to Congress. We see high school football-playing rapists go to university on scholarship with a haughty smirk. We see child molesting priests and youth minister rapists transferred from leadership of one parish or congregation to another, their job security maintained, their secrets covered. We watch as a legally culpable sexual offender becomes President of the United States.

And the “accusers”? Nightmares. Truncated educations. Truncated careers. Difficulty with intimacy; trails of broken relationships. A constant tension that erupts into arguments with those they love, pushing away support, garnering isolation that pushes them further back into the shadows of the darkness that swallows. A constant fear reactivated by every cat-calling man, every lewd gesture on the train. Reputations and relationships lost from those who chose to side with the smug assailant rather than believe their friend. Flashbacks so persistent that some turn to suicide to escape.

And the shame. In a society that elevates feminine “purity” and virginity, admission of sexual assault dispels the myth of “perfection” that too many hold. The scarlet letter is affixed. Whatever sexual history may or may not have been present or assumed, the accusation of sexual assault tells a patriarchal society to pity, not value you. Public accusation means facing all reactions: those who see the truth of your immutable, unchangeable value, and those who will not. It means knowing that others will look at you with a filter of rape survivor when they see you.

This is not for the faint of heart.

Surviving sexual trauma, living with its legacy, is hard enough. Adding shame and social doubt compounds the burden. No, survivors do not enter these waters rashly. It is an expression of the utmost courage to speak out, to call out evil, to hope against vain hope that our voices might stop one predator and protect others.

And it is, too often, a vain hope.

We know this.

Reporting and Prosecution

Studies show that as few as 4% of sexual assaults are reported to law enforcement at all;[iv] even fewer within the statute of limitations for pressing charges. Of those, only 5-5.7% result in an arrest, and only 10% of those are prosecuted in court. Of those prosecuted, only 2.5% result in conviction[v] – and even then, result in astoundingly light sentences. Men are protected at every step.

Despite the low conviction rate, police data show that reports of sexual assault have the highest rate of proven veracity of all crimes reported, at 98% of reports substantiated, and only 2% unsubstantiated. There’s a higher rate of substantiated rape cases than of robbery or aggravated assault.[vi] Of that 2%, most are cases withdrawn by the victim before the investigation is concluded, often due to fear, coercion, or pressure from the assailant or exhaustion from the publicity (and public shaming) of the legal process. Of the victim being the one on trial.

It's important to note, as we discuss trial, that the call to believe survivors is not the same as prosecuting men. We believe, so we receive the evidence. One must come before the other. And belief is binary. You either believe, or you disbelieve. It is a choice to support or turn away from survivors, to leave us as victims or to smooth the road that we might choose to walk toward prosecution. They are not the same. Belief is only threatening to those who have something to hide.

Defining Rape and Understanding Consent

Part of the disconnect in belief is a lack of shared understanding of what sexual assault actually is.

One of my readers of my viral post suggested that rape allegations are the result of women who “willingly had sex but regretted it the next morning.” This is a common refrain, so I will address it here. My response to him was: if the sex was enthusiastically consensual, what would cause a woman to have such strong negative feelings about the experience just hours later? Remember, consent is not just absence of a verbal “no.” The traumatized freeze response too often blocks verbalization. Consent requires an affirmative and enthusiastic “yes.”

My reader also suggested these rape allegations may be from women who were inebriated. But an inebriated person cannot legally give consent. And if consent is not freely given, it’s rape. That’s not slander, it’s entitled men using substances to take what they want, rather than tuning in with care to what their partner might truly desire.

In one survey of college men, 6% admitted to committing rape according to the legal definition, yet 88% of those vehemently denied that it was sexual assault.[vii] This is why women are called liars. Men just move the goalposts to protect their selfish, callous, and cruel behavior.

If you understand what sexual assault is, what consent means, and the essential connection (or distance between) the two, it becomes a simple choice to believe or abandon survivors. There is no murky, grey area here as apologists would have you believe. If you find yourself speaking the words “legitimate rape,” stop. Just listen. You’re trying to separate apples from apples.

Speaking Truth

In my therapy office, I have had the sacred honor of bearing witness as hundreds of women and men speak their buried truths of sexual assault for the first time. More often than not, I hear the admission, “This is the first time I’ve told anyone.” They may be in their 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, or beyond, telling of assaults suffered in their teenage years. They are not telling me for attention. They are not telling me in the confidential quiet of the therapy room in order to ruin the reputation of the faceless, and often nameless, men they speak of. They are at last unloading truths that have burdened them for too many years.

I believe every one.

And then healing at last begins.

