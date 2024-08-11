Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carly Owens's avatar
Carly Owens
Aug 14

I’m so sorry that was your experience. It shouldn’t be that way.

I remember the first time I walked into a UCI bathroom I saw it had complimentary menstrual supplies, and I felt affirmed that I had made the right selection of school. You’re so right—it’s in the details.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
Michelle Dowd's avatar
Michelle Dowd
Aug 12

Absolutely, Deb! My family couldn't afford these either. Tampon Tim is a hero.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Deborah Vinall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture