Nothing is more central to flourishing than a grounded sense of belonging.

And few things attack one’s sense of belonging as acutely as having your way of being attacked as a problem to be eradicated.

This week, the president of the USA, with no backing in or from science, announced his government had found the cause of and solution to Autism. The same president who suggested drinking bleach to cure Covid found a similarly simple solution: deprive pregnant women of pain relief. Mothers blamed (as per usual), neurodivergence vilified, problem solved. Another win to claim.

Neurodivergence flows like a rippling brook through my family. Autism, ADHD, dyslexia, giftedness – all expressions of the uniqueness of human expression, sensitivity, and brilliance. Some suffer more than others, as sensitivity is wont to bring. Others less. But as is always the case, the genetic influence is impossible to ignore.

Neurodivergent individuals are all too familiar with the sense of estrangement from human belonging. Before diagnostic criteria expanded, before testing was common, accessible, and widespread, before mental health stigmas decreased to the point where people speak openly of their struggles and diagnosis, neurodivergent kids were just “weird kids,” bullied kids, social outcasts. Often top student but never prom queen. Or average student, testing off the charts but struggling to keep up in school, labeled unmotivated underachievers by teachers and parents who didn’t understand. Belonging is a core need that has long been withheld.

The evolution of equality is somehow threatening to many who have traditionally held positions of power, privilege, and priority. And so it is unsurprising when acceptance is choked backward and the variations of human expression are cast aside as Black Sheep: problems to be eradicated. The vulnerable fear inside all of us is ignited with an insidious torch that in its search for “answers” carries a message of exclusion. Belonging withdrawn.

But you do belong. Neurodivergent folx are some of my favorites: quirky, deep, passionate. We need you. We need all of us.

So let go of the selfish ignorance of politically motivated shallow searches for easy answers; answers that don’t align with science, that aren’t replicable and don’t hold up to scrutiny.[i][ii][iii][iv][v] (Please see footnotes if you’re unclear as to why.) Let go of biases that favor uniformity as ideal and embrace the color and texture of a society built on difference. Listen to neurodiverse voices.

Neurodiversity comes with suffering, but is itself not a curse. And much of that suffering would be alleviated if rather than eradication we’d pursue acceptance and embrace.

Search inside. It starts there. Know that you are loved, you are valued, you belong. Politics can’t change that. Prejudice can’t change that. This truth is immutable.

Then look to your neighbor and realize the same truth.

From my heart to yours in a wide circle of embrace,

Deborah

[i] Tylenol was invented decades after Autism was first diagnosed.

[ii] Where correlation appears to connect Tylenol with Autism, sibling studies vanish any appearance of connection. Eg., where both siblings are on the spectrum but only one was prenatally exposed to acetaminophen, it becomes clear it is the genetic connection, rather than the medication, that links. Neurodivergent mothers are also more vulnerable to experiencing pain and therefore needing Tylenol, while passing their unique traits genetically.

[iii] Correlation does not prove causation: fevers and pain, for which Tylenol is prescribed, are known to have fetal effects.

[iv] A lawsuit against Tylenol on the premise that it caused ADHD and Autism was thrown out of court for lacking merit.

[v] The same “expert witness” paid to testify in the failed lawsuit is the “expert” behind the RFK Jr / Trump “findings.”