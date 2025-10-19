You’re rotten to the core.

Your natural instincts are evil.

You are shameful.

You deserve punishment.

When you feel excitement, joy, or love, suppress it. Don’t trust your feelings. Your intuition is wrong.

Do these words shock you coming from a mental health therapist’s newsletter? They should. These ideas do not belong in therapy, unless of course to heal the significant damage such beliefs have caused.

These deeply damaging messages are the core of conversion “therapy,” which wraps abuse, shaming, and pseudoscience in the gentle language of “healing” and “hope.”

But here is the truth that must be clear to every LGBTQ reader from beginning to end: you are not broken. You never were. Your love, your joy, your desire was never wrong.

Conversion therapy (sometimes known as “reparative” therapy, as though their clients are broken, “ex-gay therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts [SOCA],” “sexual reorientation,” “healthy sexuality therapy,” and other disguising monikers) are scientifically unfounded attempts to change a person’s natural born sexual orientation to that of heterosexuality, generally within a religious context. Because no evidence supports its efficacy and because of its well-documented outcomes of significant psychological (and sometimes physical) harm, conversion therapy has been outlawed by medical, psychological, and behavioral licensing boards in most states and many countries.

But that may be about to change. This week, the United States Supreme Court signaled openness to arguments from a Colorado lawsuit, Chiles v. Salazar, claiming that a ban on conversion therapy impinges on a therapist’s right to freedom of speech. Let’s examine that, beginning with an exploration of what conversion therapy entails, its effects, and how psychotherapy differs from protected speech.

What exactly is conversion therapy?

Conversion therapy takes many forms, as the research does not support any approach as effective in bringing about true and lasting change to an individual’s sexual orientation. Without evidence-based practices, the standard for any psychotherapy treatment or approach, there is no pull toward one model over another, and a range of therapies abuses co-exist:

· Talk therapy: clients may be subjected to analytic attempts to find an underlying trauma as the root cause of their attraction, forcing association of their positive emotions (infatuation, excitement, love) to their worst memories. (Research has shown there is no greater prevalence of homosexuality amongst abused versus non-abused people, nor are abuse survivors more likely to be gay versus straight.) Hypnosis may also be attempted, though ineffectually, while the more suggestible hypnotized subconscious soaks in the demeaning messages of unworthiness.

· Shock therapy: clients may be subjected to electrical shocks while being shown images of gay or lesbian couples to create an aversive association.

· Physical abuse: hidden cameras and survivors of conversion therapy treatment centers and camps have reported physical abuse and humiliation by policies that train fellow clients inmates to turn on one another to prove they are healed brainwashed enough to be released. Some are shackled, deprived of food, and beaten. Subjects are berated by a collective of staff and fellow prisoners shouting at them in organized bullying, paid for at no small expense by the teens’ unwitting parents.

· Exorcism: clients are subjected to attempts to “pray the gay away” with spiritual leaders placing their hands on the client’s body and chanting anti-gay slurs or praying that “unclean demons” leave them until the client recants their attraction in order to escape the ordeal.

· Medical: some clients are given steroids or other hormones aimed to neutralize desire. These are ineffective at bringing about the sought change, and may cause irritability, agitation, and increased risk of aggression.

What are the results?

Conversion therapy does not lead to sustained change. While some leave their experience claiming healing and change, at five-year follow-up 99.9% have reverted to their LGBT orientation. It was for this reason that the largest organization dedicated to sexual orientation change efforts, Exodus International, closed its doors in 2013 after 37 years, admitting the evidence and outcomes did not support their efforts.

What does stay with former subjects of conversion therapy is the trauma from the emotional, and sometimes physical, abuse. Survivors suffer from:

· Shame

· Anxiety

· Flashbacks, nightmares, and other symptoms of PTSD

· Depression

· Decreased self-esteem

· Guilt

· Loss of sense of connection to others

· Loss of sense of connection to their former faith / religion

· Suicidal ideation, attempts, or death

Compared to their LGBTQ peers who never experienced conversion therapy, survivors are six (6) times more likely to suffer clinical depression, eight (8) times more likely to attempt suicide, three (3) times more likely to use illicit drugs, and three (3) times more likely to contract an STD through unsafe sexual practices that increase when behavior is driven underground in shame.

The legality of conversion therapy

For these reasons, the evidence led professionals to an obvious conclusion: not only is this practice ineffective, but it is iatrogenic – it actively harms those it purports to help. As with any form of medical or psychiatric treatment, when such conditions are met, the practice must be banned to protect the public.

The American Psychological Association condemned the practice beginning in 2009. California became the first state to ban conversion therapy in 2012, with 26 more states, plus territories and municipalities, following. Canada banned the practice in 2021 and New Zealand in 2022, along with many other countries and jurisdictions.

There was a time when the practice of bloodletting (draining blood from the body) was the prescribed practice for a variety of physical and psychiatric ailments. Turns out, that cures neither depression nor the measles, and causes fainting, infections, and even death. So our professional boards and associations did what they are designed to do: they put a stop to the practice to protect the public.

They tried to cure mental illness through lobotomies (particularly common in smart, sassy women who didn’t take well to being put in a demure housewife box and were therefore, obviously, mentally ill). Turns out, this takes the fire out of a person, but also causes significant brain damage, reduced cognitive functioning, impaired speech, disrupted bodily control, and sometimes death. So we stopped that, too.

It’s a travesty that there are still 23 states and many countries that allow such a thoroughly discredited and harmful practice as conversion therapy. And it is absolutely alarming that the Supreme Court is even considering overturning the ban in Colorado.

But what about free speech?

Therapy is a medical treatment. Yes, it involves talking. Some psychotherapies involve a predominance of talking (though usually more listening), others use speech minimally (as with Brainspotting and EMDR). But so does a visit to your primary care doctor, or your orthopedist, or your OB-GYN. They ask what symptoms you are experiencing and when they began, just as in psychotherapy. They may listen to your concerns (when they have time). They may make suggestions about lifestyle changes that could improve your symptoms. These are all uses of speech in a clinical setting.

But this cannot be a free-for-all. If a licensed physician suggests you drink bleach to cure your Covid, he would and should lose his license for his dangerous suggestion. Free speech doesn’t cover that. The standards of the profession do.

And that’s the way it must remain, for the good of all.

To those who have endured conversion therapy

Precious spirit, you did not deserve the abuse you received. Whether your experience entailed an hour per week of being told your heart is dark and your desires sinful, or weeks locked at a camp enduring physical abuse, what happened TO you was wrong.

Therapy should heal trauma, not cause it. But tragically, such practices reverse this order. If you resonate with the negative outcomes of conversion therapy listed above, please know that you deserve to heal. It may be hard to trust therapy again, but please believe me when I say that most therapy; particularly licensed, professional therapy, is not like that. (Tip: look for a therapist who lists their pronouns on their website to find someone affirming!)

You are good. Your love is good. You are whole.

You deserve love.

You deserve to love wholeheartedly. To fall and be in love. To joyfully express and embrace your whole self. To trust your good heart and let it lead.

Your intuition is good. That quiet voice, that calm spirit within that you can hear when you are still and listening deeply – let that knowing lead. It is not bent, broken, or evil. It is your spirit of truth.

And you can trust that.

Please let your radiant light shine into our community and our world. We need you.

You belong.

From my heart to yours,

Deborah

If this essay moved you, please share to spread insight and compassion to others. Share

References:

https://web.archive.org/web/20180107155046/http://drdoughaldeman.com/doc/Pseudo-Science.pdf

https://www.webmd.com/sex-relationships/what-is-conversion-therapy\

https://edition.cnn.com/2013/06/20/us/exodus-international-shutdown

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exodus_International