Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

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Jenna Overbaugh, LPC's avatar
Jenna Overbaugh, LPC
5d

This is amazing, thank you so much for having me!

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1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
Sue Reid's avatar
Sue Reid
4d

This is fascinating. I love your approach Jenna. I used to work with someone who was a compulsive hand washer. So much of his day was wasted by having to ‘wash off germs.’

I have what I think might be very mild ocd. I count things. It’s never been a big issue because as soon as it starts I say ‘Stop counting.’ It started when I was stressed at work about 20 years ago. 💕

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