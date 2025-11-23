Thanksgiving doesn’t always arrive with full hearts, overflowing tables, and joyful reunions.

Sometimes the holidays come with a heavy ache reminding us of loss, juxtaposing the warmth of yesteryear with the emptiness of now.

Sometimes, the quiet roars.

Lately, I’ve found myself dodging kind wishes of “Happy Thanksgiving” and cringing at questions of my plans. The unscheduled days of the break crept up on me and caught me unaware, so stubbornly was I resisting facing their imminence.

I know I’m not alone in feeling pain where holidays promise joy.

Loneliness is measured not by the fullness of your social circle, but by the difference between your desired level of connection and your reality. It’s not about quantity, but ratio. So, I challenged myself, perhaps if I change my perspective, the ache of grief and longing might subside?

As I reflected on that, I found myself turning toward what and who I do have. In turning my attention away from FOMO, I’m directing it toward the immediate that surrounds me. And I found, with poetic irony, that the antidote to Thanksgiving blues is… gratitude.

I’m finding quiet comfort in the small things:

- The colors of leaves, reminding me that even in endings, there is beauty.

- The coziness of a mug of tea between my hands on these cold, rainy days; the unpredictable swirls of its steam

- A vivid rainbow, that ancient symbol of hope for a new and better beginning

- The warmth of my son’s smile, the love and connection evident there even as he prepares to leave childhood and high school behind in mere months – a connection foreign to my own teen years

- The surprising kindness and encouragement of Substack connections, such as

and

, who both took time this week to offer the most uplifting words of encouragement just when, unbeknownst to them, they were needed most

- The cozy glow of holiday lights that begin to twinkle throughout the neighborhood as the days grow darker and darker

- Medications and supplements that resolve or assist with disabling conditions

- A growing arts community cultivated in part by my brilliant friend

, set against the foothills of the towering mountains; a gathering space of craft and art and botanical beauty

at the Maloof Foundation Botanical Gardens & Gallery

- The crispness and cleanliness of cool Autumn air after a storm

- The camaraderie, encouragement, and mutual challenge of my local writer’s group, and the visionary leadership of

for pulling us together within his generous hospitality

- The mildness of my local climate, allowing me to spend part of each day outdoors

- The humble yet meaningful gift of plumeria blossoms from a fellow yogi in our art gallery practice each week, their subtle fragrance bringing a quiet joy

- The deepening greens that follow rain

- Regular coffee dates with a cherished friend

- The nuts and fruits on my kitchen counter and growing in the trees, a reminder of the privilege of access to nourishing food

- The rumbling vibration of a contented cat

- A text exchange with a friend; another with a far-flung sister

- The snow-capped mountains glistening in the mild sun

- The glow of the sky tonight:

- The unwavering love of my life partner

When I long to be at a full table, I return to gratitude for the depth of connection I have with my small table of three, the harmony and comfort here, and for the warmth of connections far away. (And maybe I can even find gratitude in being at home, typing on my computer, instead of facing down long TSA lines and worrying about flight cancellations and delays and who brought viruses on the planes.)

Gratitude isn’t about toxic positivity, “good vibes only,” or gaslighting your sorrow. It does not deny or minimize the enormous weight of loss or the ache of the empty chairs. It doesn’t pretend to make your loved one’s absence okay or suggest a bit of sunlight is an equal offset to death.

Gratitude is a both / and practice, a reminder of all that remains after devastation, a gentle invitation to continue living and breathing when it feels like all is lost. Gratitude makes space to notice, to be stilled and grounded and gently uplifted in the noticing. It brings a little life back to a heavy heart, shifts cognitive patterns and neural pathways and guides us to lift our downcast gaze. Gratitude is not a betrayal of the dead or dismissal of the estranged, but a radical act of self-care that softens pain.

This year, my self-care will mean no social media on or in the days following the holiday. I will replace the pictorial assaults of large smiling gatherings with absorbing the greens of the forest. I will chase waterfalls, listen to birds, laugh at squirrels. I will roast pumpkin seeds and inhale the scent of late Fall, play music that soothes my soul, sit in the muddy, grassy earth and meditate, breathing in the earthen smells. Though not a full feast, I will bake a pie with my son, and we will savor it for days on end. I will hold gratitude in being here, now. As I do this, my grip on what was releases ever so slightly.

And, as I move through the sorrows of recent profound loss, I am finding space to hold those relationships with gratitude too. As the pain shifts, without looking away, I find I do not regret the love. Though tempted by the thought, I do not wish I’d invested it elsewhere where perhaps the connection might have lasted much longer. Because that love was real, and I hold it inside me now, where it will live forever. Even through the ache, I am truly grateful for the gift of that now-closed chapter.

In the stillness of this Thanksgiving, I hold the past with gratitude, and await the future with openness. Stilling fears, I remind myself there is more love ahead. Love behind, love within, love to come.

I will trust in this, rest in this, breathe in this.

And today, I am truly grateful for the crimson of the leaves.

from my heart to yours,

Deborah



P.S. I’d love to hear what you are thankful for today, from the simple to the sublime! Please share in the comments below!

