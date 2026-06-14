Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

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The Therapist Who Came Undone's avatar
The Therapist Who Came Undone
3dEdited

I am so honored I got to guest post here. I'm grateful for your writing, and even more grateful for the friendship that we found on here.

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1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
Derek Hughes's avatar
Derek Hughes
1d

"Homesick for a rhythm, for a presence that is still here." I had to stop and reread that line twice.

You found the words for something grief usually can't get hold of.

There's a whole strand in the psalms about this exact thing, the strange mixture of "all shall be well" and "I am already bereft."

What you're doing now, noticing without grasping, is some of the hardest spiritual work there is.

I wonder if the homesickness is actually a form of gratitude that arrived a little early.

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