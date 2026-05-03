Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

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Sara Pam Neufeld's avatar
Sara Pam Neufeld
2d

Some great suggestions here! I often have a spoonful of cashew butter and the tart cherry juice before bed... I find it reduces my 3 a.m. wakeups.

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1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
How We Get Through This's avatar
How We Get Through This
3d

This is a great article, Deborah! I have also used neurotherapy with my patients to interrupt stuck patterns in the amygdala and rumination in the frontal cortex. Thank you for all your wonderful work =D

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3 replies by Dr Deborah Vinall and others
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