When my son was small, we got a book from the library called How My Parents Learned to Eat. It told a story of immigrant parents learning new cultural norms - from chopsticks to forks – along with the subtler, unseen challenges of migration, though my preschooler was probably just intrigued by the funny title.

Sometimes the most basic of instincts, the animal drives that should come naturally to keep us alive and functioning at our best, become interrupted and require relearning.

For me, that broken drive was sleep.

For years, I struggled with maddening insomnia, tossing and turning until the early hours of the morning. But today, even at the ripe old age of Is it perimenopause, sleep is my superpower. Here’s what I learned and put into practice to get me here.

Addressing Nightmares

Before the insomnia began, there were the nightmares. Nightmares that would capture me and hold me hostage for a torture I could not break free of, night after night, far more nights than not.

I’d be crouching low in trenches as the bullets of World War I zipped over me. Hiding in sewers from Nazis. Assaulted. Forced to kill innocent family members. Marched off cliffs with my child. The horrors kept coming, waking me in a cold sweat before dawn.

Naturally, I was disinclined to let myself sleep. If sleep were a portal between worlds, I inhabited both Paradise and Hades.

I accepted this dynamic as part of life, one of the quirks of my nature. I did not know there was a way out.

But as I gradually processed and healed from compounded traumas, the nightmares loosened their grip. Gradually, quietly, they slowed down, eased, and largely slipped away.

Today, there is a pharmacological solution, too, for sufferers from PTSD-related nightmares; a blood pressure medication called Prazosin has been found to reduce symptoms in veterans and others suffering from nightmares and flashbacks. (If you have problematically low blood pressure, like me, this won’t be the right solution for you, so be sure to discuss your full medical history with any psychiatrist or medical doctor you approach to discuss pharmaceutical options.) For deeper healing of PTSD and all of its manifestations, look for a licensed therapist with certifications in EMDR, Brainspotting, or Somatic Experiencing. This is what I practice today – and what ultimately helped set me free.

Addressing Nocturnal Rumination

Even without nightmares, my mind has a tendency at times to fixate and ruminate in the quiet of night, rehearsing future conversations or presentations or rehashing past conversations as though latently finding the perfect words could restore what I fear went wrong. The best solutions I have found to quiet these sticky thoughts are breathwork, mindfulness, and meditation.

Breathwork

Anxious thoughts keep us in a state of activation, when instead we need our nervous systems to switch into the “rest and digest” mode of the parasympathetic. One easy hack to move your brain out of activation (and distract you from your ruminating thoughts) is the 4-7-8 breathing pattern.

To use this tool, lie in bed and breathe in slowly through your nose for a count of 4, hold the air in your lungs for a count of 7, then exhale slowly through your lips for a count of 8. This signals safety to the nervous system and helps to switch into a restorative, restful mode. Continue breathing in this pattern until you fall asleep. If (or when) your mind wanders, don’t fret, but kindly bring yourself back to your breathing.

Image shuffling

When we sleep, our logical brain takes a break, and our creative or metaphorical mind takes over in dreams. To trigger this switch, one highly effective hack I’ve discovered is image shuffling. When I notice myself ruminating on worries in bed, I purposely switch to imagery. I picture something serene or beautiful or that brings me joy, then something else, then another image, like the slide shows projected on the living room wall in my childhood. I might picture a llama, a cluster of calla lilies, the face of a child I love. Soon, the images may begin to drift into imagination, and that’s okay; it’s your sleepy mind beginning to carry you away.

Meditation

When the world shut down in Spring 2020 and anxiety seized our collective hearts, a fellow therapist sent me a link to a meditation app that was offering a free year’s subscription for therapists, as we struggled to support our clients, our families, and hold our own fears simultaneously. The app included sleep stories and I began to listen to them as I lay in bed, letting the monotonous tales distract me from worry until my mind surrendered to sleep. I no longer use that aspect of the app, though I continue using its other features to learn and practice meditation each morning in the sun.

Mindfulness

One important skill we learn through meditation is the practice of mindfulness, which includes the art of noticing our thoughts, rather than becoming wrapped up in them. When lying in bed, whether trying to practice breathwork, image shuffling, follow a guided meditation or sleep story, or simply laying in stillness hoping to sleep, learn to simply note when your mind wanders.

Notice the thought: Oh, I’m worrying about work again. Notice it, name it, and gently release yourself from it, picturing the thought drifting away like a dandelion seed in the gust of your breath. Then allow your thoughts to return to the images or breathwork you choose.

When thoughts are extra sticky (or, sometimes, when a creative thought for a story or poem arrives while you lay in stillness) it can be helpful to get up, grab a notebook (not a computer or phone, as the blue light simulates daylight and will stimulate the brain to more wakefulness) and write out whatever thoughts are filling your mind. Then close the notebook. Your thoughts are there for you to pick up again tomorrow. You can rest now.

Optimizing Sleep Hygiene

Sleep success is not natural to my family; my son set a record I have not yet heard broken for the longest time to achieve sleeping through the night after birth. In the 3.5 years it took for him to learn to sleep longer than a 1-2 hour stretch and the 4 years to finally sleeping through the whole night I read a lot of books on infant and child sleep solutions. I applied every gentle tip and trick I could find, many of which continue to serve me personally today.

I learned about the utility of white noise, of black-out curtains, of a calm and soothing sleep space that is reserved exclusively for sleep, so no other associations of wakefulness, productivity, or play are connected with that space.

I removed the television from my room that once played in the background to distract me from my thoughts until I drifted off. Reading, phone use, and TV are now reserved for the family room.

I use earplugs designed to be comfortable for side sleep. A weighted blanket (actually, two). I found the right pillow for me.

I learned of the importance of a consistent sleep schedule to train the brain to anticipate sleep. Even after a night of insomnia, it is important not to sleep in for hours, dysregulating your circadian rhythms further out of sync with nightfall. It’s generally best to avoid naps, too (I’m sorry!) – or to keep them brief, just 20 minutes. Eventually, your body will learn to sleep when sleep opportunity is provided, though the short nights will of course be exhausting. Be careful to reduce driving and activity on days you are tired.

On bad nights, when you toss and turn, it is a good practice to get up after 30-45 minutes, use the bathroom, and reset. You might turn on a lamp in the living room and read quietly for 15 minutes, then return to your bed. This helps maintain the association of your bed and bedroom with sleep, rather than with restlessness.

Quiet, consistent wind-down routines are helpful to prepare yourself for sleep. Avoid screens in the last hour of the night, and if you must use them, be sure to dim the brightness and apply a blue-light filter. A good bedtime routine might involve a bath or shower, a cup of herbal tea, and reading a chapter of a book. (But I’ll be honest: I do enjoy watching videos with my son before bed, so I bought blue-light glasses and adjusted the lighting on the TV to compensate!) Whatever the pattern, the key is to make it consistent, which cues your brain that sleep comes next.

Hacking Bedtime Snacks

Part of evening routines often involve snacks or beverages. Through trial and error, reviewing research, even personal biometric tracking, I learned what foods and drinks support quality sleep, and which cause harm. While I used to enjoy an evening snack of cheese and wine, or a bowl of chocolate ice cream and peppermint tea, I’ve made peace with giving these up when I saw how they really affected my sleep. Alcohol is tempting for many people as it can make it easier to fall asleep, but it prevents you from falling into deep sleep, which is the important restorative phase needed to feel truly refreshed the next day.

Ideal foods, if you are hungry at night, are those that produce tryptophan (think post- Thanksgiving turkey slump!). High protein foods are ideal. My go-to bedtime snack is now a handful of cashews (rich in magnesium) and warm tart cherry juice (a natural source of melatonin) or milk (tryptophan).

Ideally, we shouldn’t eat for a few hours before bed, so the body isn’t working hard on digestion. Personally, I hate the sensation of going to bed hungry because it reminds me of unhappy parts of childhood, so some nuts are the perfect compromise.

Incorporating Exercise

It seems that no matter what the focus, discussions of food and exercise go hand-in-hand – and this is no different.

Studies show that exercise improves sleep by reducing the stress that so often interrupts, increasing natural melatonin production, and regulating body temperature (where are my perimenopausal women at?!?). I’ve found this to be true in my own life. While I get some movement in every day through walking to my office downtown and sunset family walks, my sleep comes fastest on days when I exercise vigorously (a morning jog). Still, studies show that as little as ten minutes per day of a moderate level of activity, such as going for a walk, decreases the time it takes to fall asleep. It is advised to stop exercising a few hours before bedtime to give your body time to flush out adrenaline and shift into parasympathetic recovery mode.

If you struggle with your circadian rhythm, getting outside to walk or jog or stretch first thing helps your brain to regulate. This is my preferred time to jog or practice yoga. The natural cues of daylight inform your brain’s pineal gland when to release melatonin (the hormone that causes sleepiness). (For a short-term shift, such as to help defeat jet lag or shift work woes, store-bought melatonin can help, too. Discuss with your doctor.) If you must stay indoors, throw the curtains wide and let in some natural light. (This does wonders for depression, too.)

Hacking Oxytocin

One of the lessons I learned from studying infant sleep solutions is the role of oxytocin in rest. Oxytocin is the neurotransmitter associated with love and attachment. It is released through breastfeeding, through sex, and through cuddling. It’s no wonder sleep can feel so elusive when lonely or after interpersonal conflict!

Sometimes, when I’m struggling to sleep, with awareness of this connection, I’ll crawl over and cuddle in with my sleeping husband to boost my oxytocin. For some, spending time petting your cat before turning in or letting your dog curl up on your bed can be welcome solutions to transition toward sleep. For others, if mutually desired with your partner, sex can be a happy hack!

Summary

As you can see from my examples, there are principles, there are plans, and there are compromises. Most importantly, there is what works for you, your lifestyle demands, and physical abilities.

Today, after years wherein falling asleep took hours, I drift off in minutes, sleep a full night, and awaken refreshed almost every day. It’s possible.

Even in mid-life.

Even after trauma.

Even when you’ve struggled for years.

And I wish this restoration for you, too.

May you be well, may you sleep well, may you feel well.

From my heart to yours,

Deborah

If sleep has been hard for you, I created a short guided practice to help you settle your body and drift into rest.

Coming soon for paid subscribers.