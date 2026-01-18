Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne J Sharp's avatar
Anne J Sharp
5d

Excellent article. Thanks for articulating the universal yet mostly unspoken state of caution ‘most’ women live in, once we learn enough about the world we are moving through.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
Kathy Gregg's avatar
Kathy Gregg
4d

Excellent!! Did you feel brave writing it?? I ask because you felt brave to me when reading it. Thank you for standing firm in response to comments from some of the men. Where might we be as individuals and as a nation if we'd all learned critical thinking skills??

Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr Deborah Vinall and others
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Deborah Vinall · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture