This piece is about allyship—what it asks of us, and what it requires us to hold. It centers violence against women, while recognizing the shared work of standing with those whose lived realities differ from our own.

Men are afraid women will laugh at them. Women are afraid men will murder them.

I recently shared this 1982 Margaret Atwood quote as a Substack Note.

I shared it with an image of a hand clasping keys between knuckles, wolverine style. A self-defensive measure known intuitively by all modern women; taught to us in our childhoods, felt viscerally in our skin.

It struck a nerve: 4000 people liked it, 800 shared it, hundreds commented. Women wrote of decades of carrying their keys this way. Of learning it as a child.

I shared the picture with my teenage son, so close to being a man. I asked him if he knew what the image meant.

He did not.

I explained. I suggested that all his female friends would know, but that he did not because he didn’t need to know. He nodded solemnly. My husband listened quietly, supportive.

This is privilege.

Privilege is a fact, not an insult. We must own our layers of privilege, whether innate or acquired. When we accept these truths of different lived realities, we are empowered to become allies for others.

I am raising a committed ally.

I’m married to one, too.

I have not always felt safe. Have not always been safe. But he makes me feel safe, now.

When I shared the image and the quote, the note that resounded with thousands of women saying yes and me too, I also received a dozen angry comments. Of course. Men who ironically illustrated the point of their fear of scorn as they fixated on the terror of war and conscription, or how unfair it felt that my brief note did not cover all the intersectional nuances of racism (noted in my previous long-form post) or account for the problem of men being murdered too, or their feeling that sharing this quote was misandrous, and even that women are all “morons” (but the commentor is not a misogynist and loves women). (Ha!)

These points are both valid and at once, inappropriate. (Okay, there’s nothing at all valid in stating that all women are morons.)

Valid, in that war is terrible and terrifying and yes of course that would be feared by honest men – and the women who love them.

Valid, in that race adds important nuance to levels of femicide risk.[i][ii] As, in fact, do all intersectional minority statuses: lesbian, transwoman, disabled, Black, brown.[iii]

Valid, in that men are in fact at greater risk of murder in general.

But in fighting for these points and especially in leveling accusations of misandry for illuminating the truth of female emotions that are based on lived realities, they prove the first point – that scorn (even perceived) cannot be tolerated by many men.

Whataboutism is a cowardly escape from difficult present truths.

Invalid, in that it missed the point of the unequal dynamics within heterosexual interpersonal relationships, wherein one gender is 5x more at risk of murder from the other.[iv] The unequal weight of what each gender has to fear from the other. Where one recoils from having their feelings hurt – which, yes, can in fact cut deep – and the other risks that AND having our bodies hurt AND having our lives snuffed out.

And yet, many – perhaps more - men commented in solidarity and understanding. They were not threatened by these truths because they know they are not about them. They didn’t need a not all men disclaimer to protect their feelings.

Just as white folx should not need a not all white people disclaimer when Black writers raise truths about prejudice, discrimination, and racism.

Suffering is not a competition.

Allies are proven by their empathy. By presence. By having the strength to hold the space for the expressed lived experiences of others without defensiveness or centering oneself. By asking how they can help change your lived experience and enhance your safety – whether the person in need of allyship is a Black man, a Latino immigrant, or a woman walking to her car alone.

We know you are safe when you care, not when you express hostility and denial. When you ask how you can support. Like these words from my friend and colleague, Dr. Bronce Rice, who commented on my last essay about domestic violence and femicide, “Thank you for reminding me why the shadows are not a place to reside and how it looks to not live there. Also, thank you for providing steps to help women…”

Be this friend.

Be so focused on how you can be part of the solution that you don’t get stuck in a defensive loop. If you’re not violent, this isn’t about you. No one said all men.

What we said was all women.

Hear that. Show you care. Be an ally.

from my heart to yours,

Deborah

