Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carly Owens's avatar
Carly Owens
Jul 22

People caring can sometimes be my undoing. I can hold it together when people don’t realize the magnitude of what I’ve experienced or am experiencing, but just like you said, when they do, everything changes. Such a thought provoking thought.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Deborah Vinall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture