Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AVee. (Alexia)'s avatar
AVee. (Alexia)
2d

Lovely just lovely

Excerpt:

We need love. For ourselves, for others, for this world, so mired in violence and rage and hate. Love, to both give and receive. Love as feeling and as action. Love is light, the antidote to darkness that separates and harms.

Love is our essence and source; we are mentally healthiest when we feel love and live in alignment with it. We need love.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
Summer of Men's avatar
Summer of Men
4h

congrats on NPR!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Deborah Vinall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture