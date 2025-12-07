Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

Michelle Dowd
2d

Practice presence with what is, rather than what you fear could come. THANK YOU.

1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
Ink and Light by Nat Hale
2d

This touched me deeply. The moment of singing Ere Zij God and repeating vrede op aarde felt so moving—like a shared longing that belongs to all of us.

I really appreciated how you connect global turmoil with the quiet inner struggle of anxiety. That line about anxiety “costing peace” stayed with me. Your practical ideas feel gentle and genuinely helpful rather than prescriptive.

Thank you for ending with hope. It’s rare to read something that acknowledges the ache and still invites us toward peace on earth, one heart at a time.

1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
8 more comments...

