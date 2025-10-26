When I first started my own personal therapy decades ago, I brought in a short list of things I felt were “wrong” with me or that I needed help with. One of the first things I listed was “I doubt my own memories.” Not because they were fuzzy or vague or unclear, but because they contradicted the narrative constructed by those around me, by those featured in my painful memories.

I didn’t have a word for this uncertainty then except “crazy.” It felt like a disclaimer I had to hold in front of me before opening up - you don’t have to believe me… maybe you shouldn’t - while also perhaps something that needed to be addressed directly. I didn’t understand the uncertainty and self-doubt or the shame that accompanied those feelings that had me holding my stories so guardedly, but I knew it played a role.

I know the word, now. Gaslighting. As I did my own work, and facilitated the unburdening and healing of hundreds more in my own therapy office over the years, I came to see how naming, understanding, and addressing gaslighting is often an essential first step to unlocking the healing process. When we understand how this corrosive and coercive form of manipulation and control has kept us encaged, we gain the freedom to reclaim our truth, our confidence, and walk toward our own well-being and liberty.

The term “gaslighting” comes from an old movie in which a controlling spouse would flicker the gas lights but deny its visual effects in a sadistic bid to make his wife believe she was going crazy. (Photo by Chaojie Ni on Unsplash)

The year after the release of my book, Gaslighting: A Step-by-Step Recovery Guide, which was eventually translated into 7 languages, “gaslighting” because Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year. I’m glad we’re talking about this now, all around the globe. This awareness has clearly struck a cultural nerve.

So what, exactly, is gaslighting?

Gaslighting is an insidious pattern of manipulation and control in which the gaslighter systematically undermines your confidence in your own self-awareness and memory.

Why gaslighting is harmful

Gaslighting is a targeted form of psychological abuse that gradually breaks down confidence, self-esteem, and your relationship with your own intuition. Not only is it a tactic to control in the moment, but the gaslighter seeks to create confusion and ongoing dependence through tearing down your sense of self.

Using charm to get you hooked

Gaslighters hoover you in with charm and grand gestures, subtly pushing you to put them on a pedestal. Then they begin to challenge and question you, suggesting your memory is fallible, your emotions excessive and unreliable, or your mental health unstable.

Charm is harmful because it is insincere. Charm is a narcissistic ploy for adoration, generally done with polish and subtly, that makes the gaslighter superficially likeable. While at first glance it may look like consideration with grand gestures or apparent generosity, every move is calculated to improve the gaslighter’s outward appearance and social control.

By charming you and those around you, the gaslighter builds a layer of self-protection from being questioned. If you trust their intelligence, you’re more likely to question your own when they pit your judgment or memory against theirs. Through their social charm, the gaslighter reduces those who might believe you if you were to reach out for support, keeping you isolated and under their control.

More tricks from the gaslighter’s playbook

In addition to the superficial use of charm, gaslighters frequently use these three approaches to manipulate and control:

Changing things in your environment: This is the classic gaslighting move, going back to the film that first inspired the term “gaslighting.” In the movie, the perpetrator would flicker the gas house lights, while denying his victim’s perception of their flickering. As intended, this led her to believe she was crazy and facilitated his success in having her wrongfully committed to an asylum so that he could access her riches. In modern times, this behavior may look like moving your keys, glasses, or the book you were reading to make you believe you are becoming forgetful or losing your memory, or throwing away possessions and denying you ever had them.

Firehose of lies: Gaslighters keep you off balance by flooding you with a firehose of lies. While some may be absurd, the sheer volume makes it impossible to verify each before the next comes at you. They are more interested in keeping you off-balance than in convincing you that each lie is true. When you are constantly disoriented and playing catch-up to ascertain the truth, the gaslighter is in control.

Making excuses: When they’ve drawn you close, you start to see cracks in the veneer. Excuses keep you hooked by undermining your growing awareness that something is not right. These excuses begin to erode your self-confidence through the gap between your observations and the words of someone so charming and trusted.

How to deal with a gaslighter

Keep records and maintain connection with others. The goal of the gaslighter is to make you question yourself, and they will never admit to their lies. It is up to you, therefore, to keep records and receipts, to review old notes or journal entries, and to talk to others for a “sanity check” when you start to doubt yourself. Memories may be fallible and prone to manipulation, but your printed data won’t lie.

Don’t argue with a gaslighter. It won’t work. Simply state your truth, or note that you see things or remember things differently, and move on. Save your peace through disengagement, no matter how they get under your skin. Your power is in your ability to choose your response.

Finally, know that you can trust yourself. Your feelings make sense because your memories are true. You have the right to hold onto your truth.

And when that feels too hard, know that there is help and support available – and that you deserve this compassion from the inside out.

May you always live free, in body and spirit.

From my heart to yours,

Deborah

