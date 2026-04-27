Over the past two weeks, I’ve written about heavy things: coercion, sexual abuse, and trafficking. These topics that can stir a wide range of responses.

If anything in them stirred something in you, you’re not alone. And if it didn’t, that’s okay too.

Wherever you find yourself, I wanted to offer something supportive.

Here I’ve recorded a brief, 8-minute guided meditation designed to help you orient to the present moment, reconnect with your body, and gently restore a sense of safety and choice. This meditation is available to paid subscribers.