Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

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Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
2d

Sexual violence is an extraordinarily difficult thing for any adult, at any age, to come to terms with. And beneath that adult pain is often the younger part of the psyche that still carries what happened. I certainly hope healing is possible, but the road toward psychological repair, or redemption if you will, is not an easy one, whatever the hell it means for the individual.

So why would we ever willingly place children in harm’s way simply because some man wants what he wants, then tells us it is God’s will or that love doesn't see age? Yes, we all need laws on the books to protect ourselves, and of course our children, from such predatory behavior.

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1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
Robert Gowty's avatar
Robert Gowty
16h

I went and had a look at where Australia stands. The legal age is 18. Marriage under the age of 16 is illegal in every circumstance. 16-17yo. marriage is allowed in exceptional circumstances, with pregnancy explicitly stated as not sufficiently exceptional. Any coercion, either physical or psychological is immediately disqualifying. I wonder what actually does qualify as exceptional circumstances and whether this qualifies as "allowing child marriage" in terms of the statistics. Thanks for bringing this to people's attention.

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3 replies by Dr Deborah Vinall and others
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