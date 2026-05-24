Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

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Sara Pam Neufeld's avatar
Sara Pam Neufeld
4d

A post that will stay with me, especially this: "Learning the art of holding others’ pain is learning to love."

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2 replies by Dr Deborah Vinall and others
Peter's avatar
Peter
5d

I really loved that read thank you so much. I've been exploring my understanding of and relationship to suffering over the last few years. How society taught me that it was something bad and to be avoided. Learning to hold the suffering, of myself and of others, to allow the heart to break, but also know it's all as it should be has been the work. Thank you for what you do 🙏

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1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
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