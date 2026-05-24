Our coffees arrived, hot and steaming. I wrapped my fingers around mine and inhaled the earthy aroma. He popped the top off his to sip the foam, then looked up at me.

“How do you do it?” my pastor friend asked. “How do you hold all the trauma and heartbreaking stories without it destroying you?”

It wasn’t the first time he’d asked me this. I suspected there was more than curiosity behind his words.

Pastors, bartenders, hairdressers, oncologists – therapists aren’t alone in holding the darkest, most painful stories of others, of carrying it in our hearts.

Last week I wrote about the trend toward disposing of friendships when it seems the other person has “too much drama,” and this question emerged in the response. We know that to show up for one another in their pain, to hold space and carry others’ burdens along with our own is the heart of what it is to be human. We want to be people who show up. But sometimes the pain of it all feels terrifying. We fear we may buckle under the weight.

Finding meaning

As a trauma therapist, I wade deep into the heart of the ugliest stories. Another reader asked this same question under a recent article about my work with sex trafficking survivors. How does one enter the fire and emerge unscathed?

Well, maybe we don’t. Maybe it’s impossible not to get a little singed and take on the smell of smoke. Perhaps that’s the willing price we pay for connection, for authenticity, for being human.

But I do believe it’s possible – imperative, even – to go into the fires of others without burning down alongside.

We don’t enter the fire to watch them burn. We go there because it changes something. It may not be as dramatic as a firefighter hoisting someone over their shoulder and hastening them out. But in emotional pain, the act of joining changes something.

My answer to my pastor friend was this: The suffering doesn’t stop if I look away. I know it’s there regardless. But knowing I am making a difference, seeing survivors heal, feels better than the helpless despair of simply knowing exploitation exists.

Choosing exposure

There are limits, though. We can’t, and don’t have to, show up for everyone everywhere all the time. We don’t have to be endlessly saturated in suffering.

It’s essential to develop self-awareness and self-assessment, to learn your threshold (which can change in different seasons of life). The managed care model of psychotherapy is unsustainable for clinicians – few people can carry, remember, and deeply care for the stories of 40 people each week. Physicians, particularly those who work in emergency or critical care specialties, suffer moral injury and burnout at high rates. Where choice is available, scale as necessary.

Knowing I will dive deeply into the heart of pain every week, I have learned to limit the true stories I consume from distant sources. When tragedy strikes publicly – a school shooting, perhaps - heart-wrenching personal stories of victims and survivors abound in media. I used to read them all. I learned that this deep dive into what I could not effect was draining my inner resources from what I could impact. From the shooting survivors right in front of me.

I choose, instead, to save my attention for those in my real life, whether client, family, or friend, not in news media. Their lives matter too, but they are outside my sphere of influence. We were not designed nor did we evolve to carry the weight of the whole world at once. Think globally, act locally, as they say.

Boundaries are not always evidence of caring less. Sometimes they are evidence of caring deeply enough to preserve what is needed for where one is called.

Balance with beauty

There is darkness in this world. I’ve lived some, I’ve witnessed some, I sit with the shockwaves of it in others’ lives every day.

But there is also beauty. And it does not serve the shadows to remain continually within them. Instead, we must be intentional to immerse ourselves in beauty, too.

This may demand conscious choice. A choice to notice, to turn toward. To mindfully immerse your attention in simple joys.

Beauty can take different shapes for each of us. It may be the tight squeeze of your child’s arms around you. The way light filters between green leaves. The sweetness of a ripe strawberry. Laughter rippling over from a young couple at the next table. The warmth of a stranger’s smile.

You might go chasing beauty, immersing yourself in nature at an untamed shore or amongst towering forest pines. Or perhaps you simply open your eyes to find it right where you are.

Use the “container”

Sometimes stories are harder, darker, more painful than others. In EMDR therapy, we teach clients the concept of a “container” – an imaginary vessel like a jar, a pirate’s chest, a safe or lock box, in which to visualize placing distressing memories that have not been fully processed to resolution. The client creates the container in their mind’s eye, visualizes placing the memories inside, and leaves the container in my office. This allows them more freedom to walk out of the room without having to carry all they’ve opened into the next activities of their week.

This can work for helpers, too. Clinicians, both psychological and physical. Pastors. Bartenders. Hairdressers. Friends.

It’s not about burying the truth, but finding a way to shelve it until it is the right time to explore it again.

Releasing rituals

Many therapists and helpers find it helpful to create rituals to release the heavy energy we absorb. This might involve burning sage, prayers or mantras, or physical movement, such as shaking the limbs to release trapped energy from the body.

I walk to and from my office, which allows me time to consciously notice beauty. Flowers. A breeze. The wonder on a child’s face as she blows soap bubbles into the air.

But it also creates a conscious pause. A transition. Physical movement that allows me to release any tension I have held in my own body as I empathically resonate with those sitting before me. A reminder of the here and now, of what is mine and what is not.

Ground yourself

Practices help. But ultimately, learning to hold and be present with others’ pain is more of an art than something that can be taught through a 5-step process. It is learned experientially.

It comes in learning to differentiate yourself. Not to push others away, but rooting in the awareness that even though you can feel their emotions in your own heart, mind, and body, you are not them. It is the art of holding compassion without enmeshment.

This comes in grounding yourself. Being present in your own body. Listening to your own heart. Calming and tending to what is there.

Where your own traumas may be activated, it’s essential to do the inner work of healing – both for your own sake, and so that it is quiet and small and only informs empathy, rather than triggering dysregulation when you sit with the similar stories of others.

Healers need healing, too.

Let others hold you

Pastors have therapists. Physicians and nurses have therapists. Hairdressers have therapists. Bartenders have therapists. Therapists have therapists, too.

And people who hold space for the suffering of friends and family need support, as well.

No one can sustainably hold others without also being held. We are not designed to be one-way vessels.

Sure, there are dynamics in which that is appropriate. Therapists should not lean on their clients. Pastors should not lean on their congregants, but seek out fellow pastors or therapists when hurting. Grieving friends do not lean on the bereaved parent or spouse, but turn outward to circles of support.

Certain relationships are structurally designed to flow primarily in one direction. But that doesn’t mean you bury your own needs forever. You just find the right time and place for your own support needs.

We speak often of resilience as though it is an individual virtue. But perhaps resilience is relational. Those who hold suffering most sustainably are often those who allow themselves to be held, too.

Conclusion

Learning the art of holding others’ pain is learning to love. It flows from an embodied, grounded sense of self, one that both remains rooted and reaches, holding gentle space and softness for both self and other. This allows us to care deeply without losing ourselves, to remember who we are, and from that self to offer care.

Ultimately, it may be true one can create a more lighthearted, blissful life by turning away from suffering. Turn off the news, turn down bids for connection from the suffering friend, scroll past the go-fund-me. But if the choice is between numbness and fully inhabiting our humanity, I will choose presence every time.

Because a meaningful life has never been built on comfort alone.

And so perhaps the question is simply this:

Will you stay open?

Open to grief.

Open to beauty.

Open to being changed by loving people whose suffering you cannot erase.

The art of holding was never about becoming impervious, but about learning to remain soft without dissolving.

To carry what is ours.

To set down what is not.

And to keep choosing love anyway.

from my heart to yours,

Deborah

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I’m Deborah Vinall, PsyD, LMFT, a trauma therapist and author exploring trauma, relationships, belonging, and the complicated work of being human.

My books—including Gaslighting: A Step-by-Step Recovery Guide and Trauma Recovery Workbook for Teens—have helped readers around the world understand and heal from relational and other forms of trauma and find their way back to themselves.

Here on Mental Health Musings, I explore those themes more personally, blending clinical insight with reflection, and occasionally sharing guided meditations and resources for healing.

If this kind of work speaks to you, I invite you to subscribe to receive future reflections and guided resources.