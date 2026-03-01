Many women learn early that visibility carries risk. This is an essay about what that lesson protects — and what it quietly costs.

The first time I was solicited to exchange money for sex I was 17.

It was the same year I was approached by a talent scout for a modeling contract.

I tucked away the business card and never responded. Though still a child, I had learned to hone my radar for exploitation. It’s a trap, I thought, though never sure.

A few years later, my cousin was scouted and signed by the same talent agency and went on to international renown, gracing runways in Paris, New York, and Milan. But what did I know – it was the 90’s; there was no internet through which to verify authenticity. The world had taught me one thing: don’t trust.

This served me well and kept me safe – often.

It also kept my world small.

It cost me – economically, emotionally, and creatively. A piece of my essence quieted, entombed.

As I neared graduation from high school, I ran the brochure for New York’s American Academy of Dramatic Arts between my fingers longingly. I did not apply. A young woman alone in the big city would be preyed upon, I thought. I applied to a Christian liberal arts university to study theatre closer to home – and was assaulted there anyway. I believed the lie that geography was the problem, not the systems that travel between.

When I tried my luck in Hollywood, I kept dodging and retreating when my sleaze-detector radars went off – and soon left the industry to pursue degrees and head knowledge, abandoning my artistic dreams for the safety of academia and quiet offices.

When the Harvey Weinstein news broke, I was not surprised – such stories were commonly whispered between actresses at audition and on set - but felt validated in my new chosen path.

And there’s the impossible choice women and girls constantly face: safety - or following dreams.

It was exactly this tension that Epstein and his ilk exploited. Vulnerable girls from Eastern Europe or domestically trafficked were enticed with promises of lucrative modeling careers. I’ll make you a star, they’d say. I’ve heard it all before - in person, and in my therapy office. Empty promises traded for “favors” … and shame, and stigma. You don’t anger the men who hold your future in their hands.

And this is why we choose the bear.

A majority of women have been sexually abused, assaulted, or harassed. A slim minority have not. And yet we are supposed to elevate the presumed innocence of men, to trust and protect the privileged and powerful from the mere scent of reputational harm.

When I write publicly about this, men comment in droves, angrily, defensively, offensively.

These men do not make me feel safe.

A note to the men: We do not need to hear “not all men.” When you tell us stories of how you were wrongly accused, we do not perceive innocence. We see defensiveness. When women speak about systemic harm and the first response is “not all men,” what we receive is not reassurance — we see distancing from responsibility.

“Not all men” functions as defense of the system. It shifts the focus from systemic harm to individual exoneration. And in doing so, it halts the larger conversation. It turns from the work of dismantling systems of oppression and power toward defending personal feelings, or reputations that have not actually been attacked. “Not all men” abandons those who are vulnerable.

Research shows a startling number of men admit to sexual assault when the behavior is described, though few admit the same when it is accurately labeled.[i] They’re not “rapists,” they just find it more exciting to have sex with girls who resist. Or are drunk. Or are “on the young side.”

When men tell sexist jokes, other guys laugh, chuckle uncomfortably, or say nothing. This is complicity.

When men sexually harass (this is often done openly, to demonstrate to women that they have power and that no one is coming to our defense, to groom us for later, more insidious advances), the same bros stay silent. This, too, is complicity.

Silence protects power. Laughter protects power. Continued proximity protects power.

Systems rarely collapse because of villains. They endure because of normalization.

Association and continued friendship with a convicted child sex trafficker, likewise, is complicity. But we normalize it, because it is already normal. Because we see it every day and accept it as innocence. When guys laugh along. When men stay silent. Complicity, we’ve decided, is still innocence.

As a woman, a survivor, and a trauma therapist, I disagree.

Systems are where power grows, consolidates, abuses.

As a therapist, I was trained in systems theory. We were taught to look at pathology not as individual weakness, but as the canary in the coal mine of familial and societal dysfunction.

Systems shape behavior. They mold male attitudes, actions, and inaction. They influence female reactions. They contribute to the shrinking of dreams of those without power within oppressive systems.

The current system teaches girls to shoulder responsibility for their safety by zeroing in on whether she was walking alone, the length of her skirt, or whether she was drinking. It shames victims in suggesting she should have known better when she went to that party where it happened. The system buries male responsibility for predatory acts of aggression beneath deflection to the false responsibility of the vulnerable.

The system elevates virginity as morality and worth, creating pressures from both sides: Not only must she take responsibility for the violent acts of men against her, but she must weigh whether disclosure would bring her needed support to heal or add shame from a patriarchal culture that will view her through a lens of “damaged goods.” Should she conspire to hide his crime against her to protect her own perceived worth? This, too, is systemic control, another lever in the machinery that allows sexual aggression to continue unchecked.

The system normalizes, elevates, even praises a “healthy sex drive” in men and sweeps acts of control, possession, and attack under this euphemistic umbrella to normalize abuse. And the system loops back around to support this narrative by returning to the blaming suggestion that “she (though labeled the ‘weaker sex’) should have defended herself.”

It is very difficult to heal within a system of oppression.

And so we grow up hypervigilant. Weighing dangers against dreams. Safety against expansion. Trust against contraction.

Hypervigilance is not empowerment.

I thought it was, once. That if I could map out paths of safety, dodging danger, reading others like a CIA analyst, I would be strong, and I could be free. But this is hypervigilance – the imprint of trauma, whether personal or vicarious, experiential or societal. Hypervigilance keeps us small, lowers ceilings, builds cages.

The system functions in ways that keep women lower, smaller, and more constrained. Hypervigilance serves this system by building a box around us we must navigate or emerge from to succeed.

When we’ve experienced trauma, survival imperatives supersede growth. Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs[ii] teaches us that attention will naturally go to the foundational layers of safety and security, before building to the pinnacle of self-actualization – of pursuit and attainment of values-congruent dreams.

There’s no way around this. We must feel safe to stretch. When we feel fear, we constrict. We curl inward to protect. This is nature.

Healing must come first – and it is possible.

But personal trauma healing is not enough in a society with systemic protection of abuse. The systems themselves must be dismantled. We need collective, not just personal, healing.

A second note to the men here: If you’re still with me, thank you for hearing our cry. Perhaps you understand that my call-out does not mean I hate men. I do not. I love those with whom I am safe.

We need you. Systems of oppression cannot be dismantled from within without allyship from without. Those with power bear enormous responsibility to choose a side. Will you continue in the silence that supports abuse, or will you use your privilege to stand against exploitation and assault? To demand accountability, to push back against harassment, to report when assaults are recounted to you as conquest – even when the storyteller is your friend?

Here are some phrases you can use:

I don’t get it. Tell me why that’s funny to you.

So you’re saying she did not consent.

I believe her. I have no reason to assume she’d make that up.

Uncomfortable? Yes. Costly? Perhaps.

Welcome to our world. Allyship is not allyship without risk.

A final reflection for survivors and all women navigating an unsafe world: There’s a fine line between unhealthy hypervigilance that needlessly shrinks your world and street-smart vigilance that minimizes risk.

Trauma wires us for hypervigilance. This protects us from external threat while exposing us to internal threat – the slow, insidious damage of a nervous system on high alert; the self-censorship that erodes dreams.

Hypervigilance protects while narrowing life. Chronic threat rewires aspiration.

And when we see it, when we recognize the pattern and its harm, we gain access to choice. To expansion. To rekindling smothered dreams.

Aspiration demands exposure. Exposure creates vulnerability. Vulnerability invites risk.

This is not a binary we should have to navigate. We must not acquiesce to the pressure to contract and to dim our light. But it is no small thing to keep shining within such darkness.

One of the big challenges along the path of healing from trauma is learning to differentiate true threat from traumatic triggering and hypervigilance. Between what is intuition, and what is merely an echo of the past. We can look for evidence. Discuss signs with trusted friends, family, or therapists. Learn to calm our nervous systems and then re-examine our fears from a place of grounding.

But no, we can never be sure.

There’s no right answer here. Perhaps, after all you’ve endured, safety is enough. For others, the constraints of the box and lost dreams will feel insufferable.

As a therapist, I have sat with countless women with truncated educations, altered career trajectories, or abandoned ambitions not because they lacked talent, but because they learned early that visibility carries danger; that the glass ceiling was installed with the toxic lead glass of sexual demand. Too much talent has been quietly hidden under threat and in fear.

When I was a youth, I had no one to help calibrate my risk calculus, to help me differentiate between opportunity and exploitation. That is no longer true for me. Today, I reach out when something suspicious crosses my desk, when a message or person feels uncomfortable. I build circles of support to expand and test my sleaze-detector.

You don’t have to navigate this world alone.

You don’t have to remain small, letting threat have the last word.

You don’t have to choose between safety and becoming.

from my heart to yours,

Deborah

[i] https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2016-01371-010

[ii] https://www.ebsco.com/research-starters/psychology/maslows-hierarchy-needs