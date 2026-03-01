Mental Health Musings

18h

I see an analogy here with how white people react when Black people talk about their experiences with racism. These white people get defensive and turn the conversation to how they are affected. I am white. I believe that white people cannot know what Black people go through. We need to listen, learn, and empathize. Just like men can't know what women experience. The good men listen, learn, and empathize.

21h

Powerfully and beautifully written, Deborah! You nailed it. You put into words something I have felt my whole life. Avoid attention at all costs . . . because it will cost me. Wow ... I have some work to do.

I am sorry you had to shrink to protect yourself. Thank you for sharing your experience!

