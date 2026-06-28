A few days ago, I shared my story of performing in my first ballet on my forty-eighth birthday—a childhood dream that had waited decades to be realized.

But the dance itself isn’t really the point.

The deeper invitation is this: What parts of ourselves have we quietly set aside while building careers, raising families, surviving loss, caregiving, worrying about finances, or simply trying to make it through each day? What dreams, delights, or simple curiosities have been waiting patiently for us to remember them?

This guided meditation isn’t about accomplishing extraordinary things. It’s about gently reconnecting with the part of you that still knows how to wonder, to play, and to delight in being alive.

If you’re ready, find a comfortable place to settle in, and let’s begin.

This month's guided meditation is inspired by last week's free essay and is available for paid subscribers below.