Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

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Mimi's avatar
Mimi
5d

I feel this on such a deep level. Several of my friends are experiencing extended estrangement from their children. Me too.

It burns the heart like a scalding poker. Though I have made new friends and consider this one young woman as a daughter, I still miss my own flesh and blood. It hurts so bad.

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1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
Andrea Stoeckel's avatar
Andrea Stoeckel
5d

Yesterday was the first "anniversary" of my divorce. Sometimes I still wish she was here but so much has been given back to me since the split 2 years ago. And as a LGB+TQIA2S ordained UCC minister albeit retired I get exactly what you are saying

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2 replies by Dr Deborah Vinall and others
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