Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Deborah Vinall's avatar
Dr Deborah Vinall
3d

I think that's part of it for sure. Rape is the only crime where eye witness / victim accounts are meaningless. If someone broke into your home and you could identify him, people wouldn't question you.

But it's more than that. The victims of these high level trafficking rings have so much to lose. Death threats. Re-traumatization of having to relive the unspeakable -after having already done so with the FBI investigators. It's unnecessary and cruel. The law (Congress) has already demanded full release of the files. They are breaking the law by hiding the truth - why? The answers seem obvious.

Reply
Share
Amanda Lynn's avatar
Amanda Lynn
3d

For a reference on scope, the amount of traffic on this "academy" site is commensurate with the amount of traffic in Air BnB, Reuters, Kayak... It's pretty hefty.

And I'm so sorry. You never deserved for someone else's projected fear to turn into a weapon of such devastating language.

There's also the 'flavour' of disbelief /gaslighting that we larger girls get, and it takes the form of "I don't believe you were raped -- who would want to rape someone who looks like you?" As if violence of this nature is predicated primarily on attraction and not on power, dominance, and control. But hey, way to reinforce that our bodies are commodities as you gaslight survivors and take cheap-shots at their body while you're at it. :/

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr Deborah Vinall and others
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Deborah Vinall · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture