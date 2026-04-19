Before I had breasts, I was warned.

Don’t get raped, my mother taught me.

She strictly monitored my wardrobe, even using scissors to cut into shreds my favorite t-shirt: a hand-me-down from an older friend from church. It was a long-sleeved, loose-fitting t-shirt with the emblem for the brand Body Glove – a handprint – in the upper right side of the front.

She said the placement of the hand over my not-yet-developed breasts was an invitation for men to touch me there.

When I saved up my babysitting money to buy the latest early-90’s fashion – a black bodysuit with a lacy white vest over top, worn with loose-fitting jeans – she screamed that I was a slut. At eleven, twelve, thirteen years old. The bodysuit, underneath the vest, was too form-fitting. Our arguments over my desire to fit in by wearing what the other girls wore ended with the words, “Well don’t come crying to me if you get raped.”

I learned from a pre-pubescent age that it was my job to prevent my body from being violated. I learned to monitor the movements and gestures and glances of peers and men, to return catcalls with haughty glares, to walk briskly with my head up, shoulders back, and a makeshift or purposed weapon ready.

Not that it was enough.

I didn’t have language for it then, but I was being trained into a worldview: that my safety depended entirely on my vigilance. And that if something happened, it would be my fault.

I was taught that men were dangerous.

This prepared me for the specter of stranger attacks, but not for the trusted “friends” and classmates and work supervisors. Vigilance only works when it can be maintained, and when there’s an out.

When my friend told me over dinner this week about the Rape Academy reported on CNN,[i] I felt numb. Not shocked. Not outraged. Tired. Heavy.

More evidence of what we know in our bones.

Of what our mothers, our peers, our boyfriends and classmates and bosses and strangers and even “friends” have taught us; gently, in conspiratorial whispers, or with violent and antipathic force.

Some of us have encountered too many of these men to be surprised now - men who somehow learned these lessons of how to rape and roofie even without internet “academies” coaching them. Have drunk the tasteless goblet of amnesia, unknowing.

But others have not wanted to believe it. Do you believe now? Yeah, yeah; it’s “not all men.” But do you get how startlingly rare it is to be – or to feel - fully safe with a man? Do you get how hard it is, as a woman, to know which men are safe — and which are not?

And these men are preying within their own homes.

This same week, I read a new study that included nearly 3000 male participants. Under cover of anonymity, 95.1% admitted to engaging in multiple acts of sexual coercion or assault. On average, they’d used 9 or more different methods to extract “sex” from a girl they knew didn’t want to have sex with them.[ii]

Over 95%.

19 out of 20.

That does not mean all of these men used force. The strategies ranged from persistent verbal pressure and manipulation to more overt coercion and, in many cases, physical force.

But this does demonstrate something deeply unsettling: When asked privately, without consequences, without moral language, men report ignoring or overriding women’s lack of consent far more often than anyone cares to admit.

Far more often than we have been willing to name.

Share

And suddenly, the disconnect snaps into focus.

For years, women have said: this is happening.

And for years, we’ve been told: you’re exaggerating, misunderstanding, overreacting.

Calm down.

Stop seeking attention.

You’re ruining men’s lives.

So when we say hey, me too—and are met with dismissal—can we now call this out for exactly what it is?

Collective gaslighting to the nth degree.

We’re warned of danger, told if we don’t do everything perfectly we’ll be raped and it will be our fault because our skirts were too short or we went to the wrong party or dared to have a drink or smile at a stranger, but when the danger happens, we’re making it up.

60-80 million men every month are watching videos online of how to rape and exploit women who trust them[iii].

Not just any woman, either, but the very women they have promised to love and protect.

And it took until this week for the rest of us to learn about it.

Men knew. They’ve been watching it, or they knew people watching it. So many men knew, tens of thousands, but until now, no one said a thing. The website remains. Free speech and all that.

screenshot from CNN exposé

The question was never really “is it all men?”

The question women are living with is: which men?

And how would we know?

For what it’s worth, the odds of bear attacks are 1 in 2.1 million. If you encounter a bear, most times it will amble away. They’re not looking for a fight, unless in self-protection.

They’re not sharing strategies on how to attack campers as they sleep.

19 out of 20.

60 million+ monthly views.

It’s not that every man is dangerous.

It’s that the cost of being wrong is so high that women are trained - must be trained - to assume the risk is always there.

And that training starts early.

So when I hear about men’s lives being ruined by false accusations, I hear something else: a deflection that keeps us from looking directly at the scale of what women are navigating every day.

I don’t know how else to say this, guys. NO means NO. Not “consult a website to figure out how to get what you want anyway.”

Not “if they are drugged or sleeping and don’t say no, you’ve got a green light.”

Not “isolate, inebriate, intimidate” until you get what you want.

Not all men.

But enough that trust cannot be a given. It’s a calculation.

It’s costly living life on high alert. The hypervigilance takes a toll on our bodies, and on our psyches. We know this. We feel this.

But the cost of letting down our guard is so very high.

Obviously, this has to change. Sadly, this data is consistent with research going back to the 1980s and 1990s. We’ve learned to stop laughing openly at misogyny, to tamp down overt rape culture just a bit, but underneath the shined veneer of social acceptability, precious little has changed.

But that needed change doesn’t start with telling women to calm down.

It begins by grappling with the truth: that women’s vigilance is not irrational. It is learned, reinforced, and repeatedly dismissed.

Parents: we need to teach our boys from the toddler years about consent. Just as we mothers grew up learning to protect ourselves from assault, so too must boys grow up learning that enthusiastic consent is the only standard, and that girls are at risk, and that it is their job as males to stand up in the gap. Teen boys and men must internalize the responsibility not to simply opt out of sexual violence, but to stand against it.

Loudly.

Consistently.

Even when it feels uncomfortable. Especially when it feels uncomfortable.

Because whatever it costs you is unlikely to be as costly as what the women you turn from will bear.

from my heavy heart to yours,

Deborah

Share with someone who’s ever been told they were overreacting Share

[i] https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2026/03/world/expose-rape-assault-online-vis-intl/index.html

[ii] https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/08862605261432630

[iii] Apparently February was a “slow” month at only 60 million views; March has reportedly had over 80 million