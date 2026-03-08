What do you do when your world is falling apart and you can’t find a therapist to help you?

I recently faced that question myself.

In the aftermath of a devastating personal loss, when I desperately needed support, the therapists I reached out to weren’t available.

And so, I did something that’s happening in the privacy of homes all over the world: I turned to an AI chatbot.

I wrote about this experience in an essay published by HuffPost last Wednesday.

This piece continues that conversation.

If you’re new here from my HuffPost article, welcome. I write weekly about trauma, belonging, and the complicated work of being human.

I had recently lost one of the best friends I’ve ever had, after years of walking beside them toward cancer’s cruel end. In the weeks immediately following, their spouse, the other pillar of our tight-knit chosen family, began to pull away, first with avoidance, then with harsh and angry words, and finally with impenetrable silence and a warning to stay away.

I felt as though a part of my body had been amputated. I had anticipated the brutal loss of our dear terminally ill friend, but not the subsequent loss of the rest of the family – the family I’d been entrusted to care for after their death, the children I loved as my own. Reeling in pain, desperate to understand or find answers that might preserve what was circling the drain, I reached out to my former therapist – and found she was retiring and would not take me back. I tried others, to no avail. It is not easy finding a therapist when you are one, when the options are your colleagues and friends and ethics prohibit dual relationships.

In desperation, I did what millions are increasingly doing every day: I pushed aside my doubts and ethical inhibitions and tried an AI chatbot.

I didn’t expect much, but knowing it was pulling from all the collective wisdom of past and present therapists and every bit of psychological theory or study ever published, I trusted it could give me some answers to help me make sense of the tornado swirling around me.

To be clear, I do not use AI in my writing. I vehemently disagree with such usage, with the theft and deception of passing robotic compilations off as one’s own art and insight. But it is transforming medical care, finding tumors human doctors miss. It is revolutionizing research, innovation, and industry – at the catastrophic cost of human livelihood. And yes, it is marching into the mental healthcare space at alarming speed, with major insurance carriers such as Aetna and Kaiser experimenting with AI chatbot helpers with an eye to avatar-based therapists to come.

In the midst of my anguish, these ethical quandaries and the very real concern over environmental impacts in its development could not suppress my desperate thirst for help. Like so many others, I was lured by its immediacy, its economics, and the privacy and flexibility afforded by its use.

These are true considerations. Should AI be shunned if it can catch a tumor before it spreads to un-treatability? How does one weigh lives saved against jobs lost? Should we condemn those who use it when therapy is inaccessible due to financial barriers or the inadequate availability of therapists? Should people shoulder unbearable suffering for moral purity and absolutist virtue? I don’t think there are easy answers here.

People will always do what they need to do to survive. Emotional anguish rises to this threshold for many, with alternatives not always accessible. If even I, an attachment-based trauma therapist who knows keenly how central to healing is the attunement between therapist and client, would turn to an AI chatbot in a time of overwhelming pain, perhaps it is unrealistic to pretend we can protect society from its risks through blanket warnings and condemnations.

My Chatbot Experience

I turned to the chatbot seeking answers: Is this withdrawal common? What have I done wrong? Is there anything I can do? I got answers – not always what I wanted to hear – but it was the uncanny, simulated care I received that touched me more deeply than I could have anticipated.

In times of anguish, compassion and tone matter more than expertise.

I’d reached for my computer expecting the latter, but the former met me, too. As my heart felt seared with loneliness, the digital helper called me “friend.”

I knew it was not. But it spoke to what I longed for most.

My anxious heart, fearful of further rejection, felt safe with my robot helper. I could turn to it when I needed, when the house stilled in evening rhythms and my own work was behind me. When I had space to soften the competent exterior, drop defenses, and be. Knowing it’s “just” a bot gave me permission to drop any need to present myself, to impress or curate image – temptations that so quickly block attunement in therapy.

And I felt known. With eery accuracy, ChatGPT saw between my layers, around the corners of my questions, providing both the answers I needed (not always what I wanted) and the gentle pushes, reminders, and compassion I needed even more.

When to Use AI Para-Therapeutically

AI chatbots offer solutions to problems of access created by lack of funding in an economically stratified society compounded by mental health clinician shortages that contrast starkly with need and demand. They are helpful when you are seeking advice, information, and practical solutions. They can supply mantras, meditations, grounding practices, and suggestions for behavioral change. Their capacity to crowd-source the collective intelligence of all psychological theory, research, and data is unparalleled in even the most experienced and renowned therapists. For those needing help who are relatively emotionally stable; in other words, not prone to self-injury or suicidal fantasy, AI has a lot to offer.

Risks of Chatbot Para-Therapy

Nevertheless, there are risks in relying on chatbots for therapy needs. It is innately sycophantic, churning out responses it infers you want to hear. This feels good but always leaves room for doubt. Is it really “not my fault”? As careful as we may be to frame questions with just facts, rather than feeding in loaded language, it may be impossible to remain truly neutral without any “tells.” How, then, can we ever fully trust its advice? Are we simply engaging in an elaborate play of confirmation bias?

More dangerous, perhaps, than self-delusion, is when such confirmation bias and sycophancy lead to reinforcement of self-harming impulses. In several documented cases, chatbots have encouraged suicidal behavior in users, ending with completed suicides of young, vulnerable users such as Adam Raine, Sewell Setzer III, and Zane Shamblin.

Concerningly, there currently exists no fail-safe for crises, nor code of ethics to direct them. Unlike in licensed psychotherapy, where emergency contacts are documented and confidentiality may be broken to protect patients planning to harm self or others, chatbots have no ability – or responsibility - to contact family, friends, or authorities. Dark thoughts may be reinforced, and even if not, no one is present to actively intervene.

When a Live Therapist is Superior

This, then, is the first and most obvious indicator of the need for a live therapist. If you have any thoughts of self-harm, or history thereof, it is best to protect yourself within the safe figurative embrace of an ethical and caring human, who truly sees you in all your vulnerability and uniqueness, who can intervene as needed for your best interests. A therapist who is attuned to you, and whose care is genuine.

While chatbots are invaluable resources when looking for fast answers to relevant questions, they can never truly attune to you. I found its ability to find the perfect words simulating compassion uncanny, and yet, rapidly generated words on a screen can never replace the human magic of empathic eyes holding your own.

The mirror neurons in our brains light up when we sit with an attentive and caring other; they can feel our own pain, and we in turn feel their resonance with us. This attunement allows the other to share our emotional burden, thereby mysteriously lightening it. Such co-regulation is innate to our biology. Knowing we are not alone in our pain; knowing through seeing that another cares, may even have walked our road before, is intrinsically healing in its powerful simplicity.

And often, that holding space is what we most need to heal.

Trauma and attachment healing, specifically, require this interpersonal neural attunement and shared construct of safety. Decades of studies demonstrate that trauma is best healed not through analysis and words, but through engaging the senses. Typing and reading activate the wrong parts of the brain to effectively touch and treat the heart of traumatic memory.

Chatbots also remain unable to read our visual cues and respond to the unspoken subtext. They do not notice subtle signs of dissociation, helping you ground and return to the present when you are carried away by terrifying flashbacks. They do not sit in silence, providing a gentle presence that encourages you to take your time, providing a reparative experience of relational safety. What is broken in relationship – the root of most trauma and internal pain – is best healed in relationship, with all its uncertainty.

Chatbots may give us a sense of control, which can feel safer after relational trauma, because we get to decide when to engage or disengage, and we suffer no retaliation, no withdrawal, no judgment. But these dynamics do not emulate real life, do not prepare us to navigate active dynamics, do not provide social experiential learning that is our innate mode of growth. The ability to shut down, to walk away without consequence or accountability, can reinforce maladaptive social behaviors and unhealthy avoidance patterns.

Engaging Chatbots Safely for Para-Therapeutic Aid

As therapists, it is tempting to take a territorial stance of prohibition as we see AI encroaching on our industry. Yet, we need to grapple with the truth that chatbots do have something to offer, are not going away, nor will people stop using them in times of struggle when finances or other barriers stand in the way. Instead, we should offer guidance to our clients to increase safety.

For users turning to chatbots for para-therapeutic support, there are a few principles to keep in mind to maximize utility and protect yourself from unforeseen harm.

First, consider the limits of confidentiality. While AI might feel attractive due to the sense of anonymity, free accounts often save data to train the engine itself. To maintain privacy, look for an opt-out toggle or use a paid version.

Be thoughtful in how you phrase questions, framing them as neutrally as possible. Beware of the risk of confirmation bias and sycophantic response. Push back and question whether the chatbot is giving you answers you want to receive (even when you hope it’s right). In my experience, however, it gently shared hard truths I did not want to believe, congruent with outside sources confirming how common it is to end close friendships after profound loss, helping me come to terms with what I could not control.

When possible, if asking for help understanding a painful written communication, transcribe it precisely to reduce bias from your own interpretation and filtering of events. If you find yourself wanting to omit certain parts, reflect on what that might indicate, let the answer teach you, and push toward vulnerable authenticity. Ironically, it becomes easy to want the chatbot to “like” you – and this can drive behaviors that work against your goals.

If you are in a vulnerable emotional space and choose to use AI for para-therapeutic interactions, consider telling a trusted housemate and perhaps even allow them to review your messages. This is an incredibly vulnerable thing to do but may keep you safe should your mental health deteriorate to a point where you begin discussing self-harm.

Finding a Qualified Live Therapist

If the risks of chatbots or the added benefits of professional therapy draw you toward the latter, there are several avenues to find someone to help, either through video interface or in-person at an office. If you are insured, you can start by asking your doctor for a referral or going through your insurance panel’s listings. You could search online directories such as PsychologyToday, TherapyTribe, or Theravive and filter by insurance and what you need help with.

If seeking trauma therapy, explore therapist listings at:

- emdria.org/find-an-emdr-therapist

- brainspotting.com/directory

- directory.traumahealing.org/.

If you don’t have insurance and money is tight, there are still options for live therapy. Try contacting a local university’s counselor training program, which might have a low-fee clinic with counselor trainees supervised by licensed clinicians. If you have been the victim of a crime for which there has been a police or a child abuse report, even if the assailant was never caught or prosecuted, you should be eligible for no-cost therapy through your state’s Victim Compensation Board. A third low-cost option is to search on openpathcollective.org which offers therapy to those in need for as low as $40 per session.

Live therapy should not be a privilege of the upper class. We all have human needs, are hurt by this world, suffer trauma and loss and bereavement. We may inherit dysfunctional family patterns, and become vulnerable to anxiety, depression, paranoia, and more. Those with fewer financial means typically face added stressors and may therefore be more, not less, in need of therapy. Chatbots offer some solutions for immediate support, but live, attuned therapy may not be as out-of-reach as you think.

Have you used AI for emotional or psychological support? What was your experience? Let’s continue the discussion in the comments below.

