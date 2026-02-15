Last week’s record-breaking Super Bowl half-time show featuring Bad Bunny brought tears to my eyes and a smile to my lips.

And no, I didn’t understand most of the lyrics —though I later read translations and analysis, which warmed my heart and brought a thrill of hope. A glimpse of a United States that celebrates rather than persecutes the many cultures that comprise it.

It was said that “no one understood a word of it.” This dismissive statement called 45 million Spanish-speaking American residents “nobody” to cover the ignorance and prejudice of the one speaking it. In one sentence, 45 million were erased.

For me, it didn’t matter that I couldn’t fully comprehend. Because what I received was a message of inclusion. Inclusion of all immigrants, including one such as myself, and those from every nation of the Americas. Of my dearest friends and loved ones. Of my clients and neighbors. A message of embrace, where difference is valued and culture celebrated.

But for tens of thousands of viewers, hearing the performance in their heart language did matter. Because language signals belonging.

Inclusion isn’t about control or comprehension — it’s about being invited and welcomed. In highlighting the history, the foods, the dance, the pastimes, the icons of Puerto Rican diaspora culture, Bad Bunny issued a call to all of us to bring our heritage, to bring all of ourselves, into the fabric of American belonging.

Belonging doesn’t require being centered. It’s simply having a place in the whole.

How Language Communicates Belonging

I grew up hearing two languages, later three, then more. English at home, Dutch and English at church and with my Oma and Papa. Written French surrounded me everywhere in Canada, and beginning in elementary school, I learned to speak and understand it, too.

I didn’t learn much Dutch until the pandemic began and Duolingo became a major pastime, but its sounds always make me feel at home, make me feel I am amongst family. I can almost taste Dutch pastries when I hear spoken Dutch, or even Dutch-accented English. It connects to something visceral and core, something safe and grounding and connecting.

There’s a reason the elders would slip into Dutch when together despite English fluency.

The same reason my local friends here in Southern California transition smoothly into Spanish with baristas and flower vendors and neighbors.

Shared language is a bridge that connects.

How the Brain Responds

As an author, one of the things of which I am most proud is the eight languages in which my first book is published. Not because readers around the world aren’t educated in English; most are. But because when one reads in their heart language, words land differently. Our nervous system shifts into safety and receptivity when we can relax the analytical prefrontal cortex of the brain from the effort of translation and move directly to emotional resonance and understanding.

Heart languages soothe the nervous system and bring us back to who we are.

Learning

Having grown up in an officially bilingual country, I knew and wanted the benefits of bilingualism for my own child. When he was five, we placed him in a Spanish immersion school, in a neighboring community almost exclusively composed of Mexican immigrants and those of Latino heritage.

I voluntarily became an outsider in exchange for the riches of language learning and cultural immersion. School meetings and notices confounded me. I felt conspicuous and ignorant. Lacking even high school Spanish lessons learned by most locals, I worried I’d come across as too arrogant to try. My fumbling attempts at Spanish often collapsed into French as heat flushed my face, the bridge impassable between us.

Yet I lived with the privilege of understanding within the dominant culture at large. My choice to immerse us in confusion was just that – a choice. A choice made easy by balance and temporality. These truths do not support most immigrants who, like my father once did, struggle everywhere but home to make sense of a foreign world. Retreat to one’s heart language with the familiar walls of home becomes refuge.

And meeting others in one’s heart language in community extends that safe feeling of home.

At one parent meeting early in the Kindergarten year, the teacher explained what would be taught. Though the lessons she reviewed were introductory, I had no idea what she was saying. Another parent noticed my confused face as I flipped through the handouts, flustered and unsure which page we were on, and she quietly began to translate for me. This is how I met the woman who is my closest friend today.

Shared language builds bridges.

Sitting with Discomfort

Just as language builds bridges, it can also signal demarcation lines of an “out” group. Feeling rejected, ostracized, or on the outside is a deeply painful experience, one that we strenuously resist. Just as language may facilitate connection, it may also be used purposely to exclude.

The challenge in multilingual societies is learning to sit with our own discomfort at incomprehension, to differentiate between perceived and intended exclusion, and to hold compassionate space for the very real psychological needs of others to belong. Finding the humility to accept that we do not need to be a part of or listen in on every stranger’s conversation creates space to embrace this powerful vehicle of belonging.

Share

I was waiting with other parents outside the Spanish immersion elementary school to pick up my son. The young students were lined up inside the fenced schoolyard, following their teacher like eager ducklings in single-file across the grass toward the gate. I watched with a smile as my son bent to pick a bright yellow flower. Suddenly, a pick-up truck roared near, slowed, its windows rolled down. The driver angrily yelled out at the children, teacher, or perhaps the parents waiting: Speak English! Then he slammed the truck forward, speeding through the crosswalk and out of sight.

My heart pounded. I looked around. Many of the others looked down. Shoulders slumped. Some looked tired, resigned. They’d heard it before.

My son stared at me through the chain-link fence, innocent blue eyes wide, frozen mid-crouch.

I knew it was not my European-descended child the driver was screaming at. Surely he was not threatened by a white child learning a new language. But the audacity of a community to maintain unity and form cohesion and belonging with one another – to embrace their heritage within these borders – was too much for him. There was no courage in his angrily delivered message; no curiosity or dialog as he fled. Just attack.

An attack on belonging in a multi-cultural land.

In that moment, I understood something deep in my bones about the difference between choosing to be an outsider — and being forced there.

Extending a hand

When my budding bilingual son was about six, we were riding on a shuttle bus to the airport terminal with a janitorial employee who spoke Spanish. There we were with suitcases and the obvious privilege of travel, and she, riding into work for an unseen labor role. We smiled awkwardly at one another, said hello in our own accents. She commented in Spanish that my son was cute (not wrong, in my opinion!), and he began to chat with her in Spanish. Her whole countenance brightened and changed. The gulf between us melted as the minutes passed, a simple conversation about airplanes and families communicating so much more: expressing respect, affinity, and care.

When we choose to learn the language (or even a few simple phrases) of an immigrant or deaf neighbor, we communicate welcome, warmth, and embrace. We provide emotional safety. We express the essential truth that you matter and you are welcome here.

You matter enough to try. Enough to meet you as you are. You are worthy of embrace without expectation of change. With no standards to meet.

This is a gift we can all give.

It may be a life-saving gift.

And it is a gift that gives back to you, too.

The Cost of Not Belonging

Last week I had the opportunity to chat live with Substack writer Canadian Returnee. He spoke of his zig-zagging immigration path from Hong Kong to Canada to the USA to Hong Kong and back to Canada, and how language – speaking Chinese in a land of English and French - shaped his sense of not fully belonging as a young immigrant. He spoke transparently of the factors that brought him to an attempt on his own life: the pressure to be the perfect immigrant, the model minority. The sense of disconnection. Failed attempts to secure support, leaving him feeling alone and misunderstood. Disconnection leading to despair.

The pain of social exclusion is registered in the same brain region, the anterior cingulate cortex, as physical agony. When we use language or unnecessary rules about its use to divide us, we inflict cruel suffering on one another.

The myopic retort to speak English! - particularly in a country with no official language, where multiple tongues flourished before English arrived - is a psychological assault with real consequences.

Belonging matters. It is vital. It can literally mean life or death.

It is fundamental to human flourishing, to mental health, to resilience in the face of chronic stress and trauma.

Belonging is not a luxury. It is a nervous system need.

Belonging is registered in the body as safety. Exclusion is registered as threat. Exclusion keeps us on alert, stress responses taking a toll on our bodies, brains, and mental health. Belonging melts this hyperactivation into softness and security.

If we can offer this belonging to one another, if we can drop the demands of melting-pot assimilation in favor of embrace of diversity, curiosity for what others may have to teach us, and cultural humility, we will all be richer and – in our differences – more unified than before.

The language we choose — and the humility with which we choose it — can steady a nervous system. It can soften a room. It might even save a life.

We can be the voice that shouts from a passing truck.

Or we can be the one who leans over to translate, to listen, to try.

One closes a gate. The other opens it.