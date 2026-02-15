Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Therapist Who Came Undone's avatar
The Therapist Who Came Undone
11h

Another great post. This one sang to me because my own little guy is in Spanish immersion school. It's been such a joy watching him. Learn about other cultures and develop language skills. Reading your word makes me feel extra proud of him:)

Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr Deborah Vinall and others
How We Get Through This's avatar
How We Get Through This
8h

Tres Bien mon Amie. Vous etes fantastique! 🪻

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Deborah Vinall · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture