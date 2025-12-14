I’ve been confounded by the idea of joy since I was a small girl. Curious, intrigued, confused. Longing for it, yet unsure what exactly it is.

Perhaps because I was given this intangible concept as a middle name.

Why? I never perceived that I brought joy to my mother. It felt, instead, like pressure to embody this idea as virtue.

But I didn’t know how.

I sat on the linoleum floor of my parent’s small closet, heart pounding in fear that my trespass would be discovered; fearful of the violence that could result. I pulled open the shoebox that held my school report cards and pulled them out, one by one.

I was aching for love, searching for words of reassurance and affirmation. I knew those report cards held some.

I poured over my teachers’ words, puffing up in pride at the A’s, frowning at comments on areas needing improvement (my attitude). As I read backward in time, the words became warmer, more glowing. Finally, I arrived at my Kindergarten report.

“Debbie is a bright, joyful girl, full of smiles, sparkle, and enthusiasm. She is a delight to have in class.”

I stared at those words and something broke a little bit inside of me. I was still a child, not yet a teenager, perhaps nine or ten years old, and yet that joyful girl felt foreign and separate from me.

There was a time, once, when I knew. When I lived the secrets of JOY.

This is the third week of the Advent tradition, and the theme of the third candle is Joy. I have to admit, this one can be a struggle. Some years, I confess, I have simply not lit it at all.

It was the Advent week of Joy when, three years ago, we found out a dearly loved one’s cancer was stage four. Joy felt far, far away.

The last two weeks, I have written about finding hope and cultivating peace in an anxious world. I will not try to instruct on creating joy, on how to be joyful if you’re aching inside, or guilt you with insights to the benefits of joy. (I think we all instinctively sense those.)

Instead, as I continue to contemplate the mystery of joy in a brutal (yet beautiful) world, I’m learning that joy is not something we chase or create, but simply make space for.

I’ve never been able to craft it. (If you have, please share the manual!)

When I’ve felt joy, it’s caught me by surprise. It bubbles up, in moments when I’m present and connected with my simple human experience.

Once: driving in my yellow Beetle, the scent of fresh strawberries from the dollar store wafting forward from the backseat, my precious son riding with me as we headed to a Kids Yoga class I was teaching with him as my eager helper. Each of these simple pleasures washed over me and I felt a rush of joy at the beauty of that moment in time. Nothing else was on my mind: not past, not future, not relationships with people outside the bubble of my Bug.

I’m still not entirely sure how to define joy. It’s neighbors with excitement, rubs shoulders with enthusiasm, dances with laughter, yet shares a table, too, with peace and contentment. I don’t know where to find it, but I’m open to receive it, if even for the briefest of visits. And so, sometimes, like a hummingbird, it flits in – and then on – its visitation leaving a warm afterglow.

Young children, like five-year-old me, embody joy because they live in the moment. They don’t pursue joy, don’t analyze their experience, seldom ruminate on the past or contemplate what’s to come. They don’t suppress emotion for fear of what others might think. They just are. And joy blesses them.

In the Christian tradition, joy enters the Christmas story with angelic proclamations of “Joy to the world!” But I don’t think this is meant as a pass or fail instruction, another item to add to a checklist of holiday success or failure. I think of these words as a desire, a blessing, a hope-filled invitation.

May you find hope.

May you feel peace.

May you be visited by joy.

And if not this season? That’s okay, too. May it come to you in time.

From my heart to yours,

Deborah

coming to embrace JOY as my (our) middle name(s) as rain pours down behind

