If sleep has been hard for you, I wanted to offer something more experiential to go alongside this week’s piece.

This is a short, gentle practice you can listen to in bed. It is designed to help your body settle and ease into rest.

Photo by Slaapwijsheid.nl on Unsplash

If you know someone who struggles to sleep, feel free to pass this along. Share

Welcome.

If you’re listening to this, sleep may not always come easily.

And tonight, we’re not going to force it.

We’re simply going to create the conditions…

where your body can soften…

and rest can find you.