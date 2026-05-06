The Practice: Drifting into Rest
a guided meditation for sleep
If sleep has been hard for you, I wanted to offer something more experiential to go alongside this week’s piece.
This is a short, gentle practice you can listen to in bed. It is designed to help your body settle and ease into rest.
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Welcome.
If you’re listening to this, sleep may not always come easily.
And tonight, we’re not going to force it.
We’re simply going to create the conditions…
where your body can soften…
and rest can find you.