This is a guided meditation for my paid subscribers on setting boundaries from steadiness rather than fear — from love rather than withdrawal.

The downloadable audio recording is available below the script.

Begin by finding a comfortable position.

You might sit upright with your feet on the floor…

or lie down if that feels supportive.

Allow your hands to rest somewhere easy.

Let your eyes close, or soften your gaze.

Take one slow breath in through your nose…

and a long, steady breath out through your mouth.

Again.

Inhale gently…

and exhale slowly.

Let your breathing return to its natural rhythm.

Bring your attention to your body.

Notice where you feel supported.

The chair beneath you.

The floor under your feet.

The air against your skin.

You are here.

In this moment.

Safe enough to pause.

Now, gently bring to mind the word boundaries.