My stomach rumbled, and I pressed my hand into it, hard, to quiet the embarrassing noise. I watched with longing as my classmates tossed out unwanted food from their lunches, wishing they’d offer it to me, silenced by the social taboo against begging.

At home, meals were prepared from potatoes dug from the garden behind the house, with peas or carrots providing a bit of color. Sometimes I’d ask for seconds, but the answer was usually the same: “Dad needs it. He works hard all day.” And he did – exhausting, physical labor. He needed those calories.

“I played hard all day,” I’d offer quietly. But the dish would be scooped clean. I’d see my mother carefully scraping out the last bits of crusted-on food with a metal spoon later, popping it in her mouth, before setting the dish to soak. There was no extra.

Kids teased me for being too skinny. Scrutinized my bony body and accused me of having an eating disorder I did not suffer. But worse than these judgments was my inner voice, telling me I did not matter. That I was worth less than my well-fed peers.

That’s what hunger does to a child.

Today, for the first time in American history, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, formerly known as food stamps, were not disbursed as scheduled. Forty-two million Americans, approximately 1 in 8, will go hungry without this needed assistance. Most of them children, with no control whatsoever. According to Joel Berg, CEO of Hunger Free America, these withheld benefits will usher in “the greatest hunger crisis since the Great Depression.”[i] Families will have to choose between paying the electric bill, the rent, or buying food with funds they don’t have. If they miss the rent, next month’s choices may be about which belongings to load into their car in which they now live, and which possessions to leave behind.

This is how it happens.

Food scarcity has many damaging effects. Some are stark, like these trickle-down economic and security harms, while others are still apparent but less obvious, such as the immediate and long-term physiological impacts, including impaired immunity, increased chronic disease risk, developmental delays and stunted growth. Other impacts may be harder to see and more difficult for the casual observer to trace, though no less significant or damaging. This includes a range of psychological and sociological harms.

7 Psychosocial Impacts of Chronic Hunger

1. Living with hunger increases stress, anxiety, and depression. Whether you’re a hungry adult worrying about how to feed yourself and your family, or a child absorbing the family stress and worrying about the same, hunger is an innately anxiety-provoking experience. When solutions feel out of reach and change feels hopeless, depression crashes in as a second wave.

2. Hunger leads to irritability, with direct downstream impacts on family and social functioning. Without adequate nutrition, the gut-brain axis cannot produce adequate serotonin, the neurotransmitter responsible for mood regulation and contributing to happiness. Low serotonin combines with situational anxiety to produce irritability, leading to negativity, argumentation, and other forms of relationship-damaging conflict.

3. Hunger impairs concentration, harming the ability to learn and damaging educational outcomes. Nothing matters to a hungry person more than eating, and the survival mechanisms of the body will continuously interrupt focus with thoughts of food. When children spend much of their childhood hungry, they fall behind and are less likely to achieve their full potential.

4. This leads to increased risk of delinquency, both directly and indirectly. When educational hopes are dimmed, students move toward alternate, more negative peer influences. Hunger also drives us toward solutions, and crime offers quick financial fixes to solve this survival imperative.

5. Chronic hunger can lead to substance abuse. Nicotine and stimulant drugs such as methamphetamine and cocaine constrict appetite, making it easier to cope.

6. In the long term, food insecurity often contributes to an unhealthy relationship with eating. You learn to binge when food is available, storing up calories for an uncertain future. By necessity, you practice suppressing internal hunger and satiety cues when you lack the means to satisfy them, and when caloric deficits cause you to push past your limits. Such patterns rehearsed in childhood often translate into disordered eating even in a food-secure adulthood.

7. Hunger leads to shame. The implicit message of hunger in a world that has enough to feed every person well[ii] is that some are simply less worthy of care, less worthy of survival. That some lives are not worthy of protection, of nourishment, of equality. And while certain political factions may in fact believe this, it is a deeply damaging lie that no child should be led to believe.

There is money to fill these essential needs, to fund SNAP and WIC and disperse life-sustaining, dignity-maintaining aid. The current government simply refuses to tap it, choosing to leverage starvation as a cruel political weapon. Federal judges have stepped in and ordered the Trump administration to release those contingency funds to send SNAP benefits. As of today, they have not done so, but these judicial orders provide hope. Perhaps the legal system can force an inhumane government where compassion could not compel.

Until then, and beyond, it is up to each of us with open hearts and enough to share to counter that damaging message, to pressure those who represent us in Washington, and to open our pantries to those around us in need – not just this weekend, but as long as hunger persists around us.

If you are facing hunger and uncertainty about where your next meals will come from, or to donate to keep these resources flowing, please visit this link to find a food pantry near you.

together in community,

Deborah

