Friendship is often treated as optional. Loneliness is treated as personal failure. Neither is true.

My first best friend was my big sister, 22 months my senior. We were inseparable; two tow-headed, inquisitive little beings; her small for her age, me average, and sometimes mistaken for twins, to my delight. We had one name: The Girls, and I felt that I belonged.

me and Big Sister, my first friend

She turned five and weeks later I discovered we were not the same. Big Sister started school while I remained behind, listlessly roaming our trailer at the foothill of the mountain as I awaited her return.

At church, there were at least half a dozen little girls her age, but no children at mine, so I happily joined in with the big girls.

When my turn came, I embraced Kindergarten with enthusiasm. Art, books, play, and new friends – others like me, my own age, for the first time. But at the year’s end, I was moved to a different school, away from those friends with whom I played My Little Ponies and Strawberry Shortcake, bounced on teeter-totters, and swung on swings, to a new group of peers who seemed to have no place for me.

I spent my elementary school years longing for just one close, best friend. Someone to whom I’d belong. My sister and I allowed competition to drive a wedge between us, and we lived side by side, both lonely and longing. At school, I learned to get in just enough trouble to be punished by staying inside at recess so I wouldn’t have to face the playground alone.

The start of Secondary School in Grade 8 brought with it a welcome influx of new faces, and I excitedly welcomed new students. Soon, I had the Best Friend I’d prayed to have for years. We whispered and giggled about cute boys together, did homework in her parents’ camper, made silly videos with her dad’s camcorder, burned effigies when boys broke our hearts, camped together, volunteered together, used our babysitting money to buy bikes together and bicycled the many kilometres to school side by side.

with my high school bestie

When we graduated, we went our separate ways. Today, we live in different countries, 4,500 kilometres apart. We hold differing beliefs. I haven’t spoken to her in years.

Some friendships are just for a season.

Still, their temporality does not diminish their value. I’m so grateful she was part of my life.

We need friendship.

It illuminates the essential truth that we belong.

In a divided and fractured world filled with enmity, fear, and stress, we need one another today more than ever.

And yet, we are keeping ourselves separate more than ever before, too.

Around the world, this separation has been noticed, studied, and declared a loneliness epidemic.[i] Social circles are declining in size and perceived closeness. Ten percent of women report having no close friends at all, and over half have very few.[ii] For men, the picture is even more dire: a full 15% have no close friends, up from just 5% in 1990, with nearly a third of younger men reporting no close friendships whatsoever.[iii]

Friendships provide a stable source of connection and belonging, less volatile, usually, than the dopamine highs and lows of infatuation and dating. Friendships mirror back to us who we are and shape who we are becoming. They whisper reminders that we matter and that, in the intricate weave of the fabric of humanity, we belong.

Loneliness isn’t just emotional. It’s biological.

Friendship and social connection have both mental and physical health benefits. We live longer and with less pain and disability with social connection than in isolation, as connection lowers blood pressure, reduces toxic stress, and improves cardiovascular health.[iv] Dementia in later life is forestalled.[v] Friends may inspire us and provide accountability toward health-improvement goals, providing solidarity and companionship through physical activity that improves health. Loneliness, conversely, is measured as having the same deleterious impacts on longevity as smoking a pack of cigarettes per day.[vi]

Sharing burdens with others, we manage stress with more resilience. Caring for friends brings a sense of purpose, critical to mental health. Grief finds support, disappointment meets encouragement, and shared laughter shakes off the immune-suppressing effects of stress.

Romantic love is all too, well, romanticized in our culture, while friendship is too often cast aside as career and accomplishment are emphasized. I’ve even seen articles extoling the supposed benefits of friendlessness (spoiler: more time for yourself and your career; never having to consider others’ needs).

But we are innately social creatures. We may resist it in self-protection after too many experiences of hurt or rejection, but connection and community are fundamental to our well-being and optimal functioning. Prioritizing social health is a critical part of maintaining mental (and physical) wellness. When we operate outside of our natural design as communal mammals, we move into the realm of dysfunction and disease.

And yet, it isn’t easy. Something so integral to our well-being seems like it shouldn’t be this hard, right? But just as sleeping becomes challenging to the insomniac and eating a hurdle to the anorexic, so too can friendship become fraught with difficulty when attachment injury, trauma or anxiety, and repeated experiences of rejection interfere.

Trauma doesn’t just wound individuals; it erodes the connective tissue between us.

The first step to healing this destructive social fracture is acknowledging our need of connection. When we accept our innate (though variably expressed) social nature, we prepare a foundation to visualize what that might ideally look like for us. From there, we can set priorities, goals, and action plans to increase connection opportunities, social skills, and build trust internally and with others. At the most basic level, admitting to ourselves that we do, in fact, need others, and vulnerably fostering space for this aspect of health within our busy lives creates movement toward the social connection that can heal us internally and collectively.

In these fractured times, we need community support more than ever.

Collective trauma doesn’t stay abstract. It shows up in our nervous systems and in our relationships.

News of government violence, extrajudicial killings, and crimes against children from elites and leaders, past and present, of our countries rips at the fabric of social cohesion. Coming together to support one another as so many are reeling in pain, in shock, in fear and disillusionment can provide collective and individual resilience for the onslaught that continues, and help to shore up hope and determination to overcome. And together, from the strength of unity, we may strategize and carry out plans of support and protection for our most vulnerable neighbors.

Trauma, both individual and collective, tells us we are alone. It teaches that connection is dangerous, that others can’t be trusted, that we are shameful or others will not understand or may reject us and turn away in disgust. As we heal, we create space to open our guarded hearts to others once again.

This is not a simple or easy process. It is inherently vulnerable. It can be scary. There’s no promise you won’t get hurt.

But isolation hurts, too.

Connection rarely returns all at once. It begins in small, human ways.

In the coming weeks, I’ll write about attachment styles and friendship and how we can meet each other in our humanity. For today, I leave you with two simple challenges:

1. to accept the truth of your need for others and others’ need of you, and

2. to find one way you can notice and gently reach out to others in the days or weeks ahead.

This second part can feel insurmountable if you have been lonely a long time. So, here are some ideas, in hopes that just one might spark inspiration:

- Try an exercise class, such as dance, spin, yoga, tai chi, cross-fit, or pilates

- Join a book club through your library

- Walk with a neighbor

- Invite a colleague for coffee

- Check out the activities offered at the local senior center, if that fits your demographic

- Phone your brother or sister

- Look on MeetUp for groups centered around your interests such as a knitting circle or hiking group

- Attend a local political meeting

- Explore opportunities at your synagogue / mosque / church

- Join a support group for widows or alcoholics or group therapy for veterans or abuse survivors

- Look for expatriate groups online if you are an immigrant seeking to connect

- Volunteer for the animal shelter or soup kitchen or Habitat for Humanity

- Or if your schedule is so overflowing with obligations that these feel insurmountable, look around where you are. Instead of scrolling social media during your kid’s soccer practice, try chatting with another parent

Loneliness hurts. Social exclusion activates the same neural activity as having a part of the body crushed or severed.[vii] If you are hurting from the pain of loneliness, know that you are not alone, and you are not judged. You are worthy of connection, and your pain makes sense.

But also know that, no matter how long it has been, this is not a hopeless state. You matter. And with around 50% of people suffering loneliness at the same time[viii] and 69% longing for more social support,[ix] we simply need to find the courage, openness, and softness to find our way to one other. Connection awaits.

Thank you for being here with me; for the gift of your presence.

From my heart to yours,

Deborah

