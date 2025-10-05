When the weight of grief hangs heavy as a wet wool cloak upon your shoulders,

When loneliness rises up and chokes the breath at your throat,

When dreams are dashed and hope feels as distant and transient as the mountain mists,

Happiness feels almost loathsome to aspire.

When every day, every step is endurance, joy may be too far to reach.

But, perhaps, there’s room – and need – for awe.

Awe lifts us up and out of ourselves. It gives pause to our problems, our ruminations, our worries. It doesn’t solve our sorrows, doesn’t argue or reason or rationalize them away. It comes to us with the softness of a quiet presence, non-judgmental, still.

Awe is the experience of being captivated by something greater than ourselves. It may involve feelings of wonder, inspiration, or reverence. Awe makes us feel small, but never diminished, giving a grounded sense of perspective and connection to our place in a vast and beautiful universe. Awe is a transcendent experience that brings many physiological, psychological, and even social benefits.

And often, all it requires is that you look up.

What happens in the body when we feel awe

The physiological imprint of awe begins in the brain. Awe shifts energy flow from the brain’s default mode network (DMN), responsible for self-perception, toward regions involved with external awareness, such as the occipital lobe. This causes physical sensations such as chills, shivers, or goosebumps. The vagus nerve is also stimulated, causing a shift into parasympathetic nervous system mode, aiding digestion, slowing breath and heart rate, relaxing muscle tone, and inducing a sense of peace and relaxation.

How awe influences stress, inflammation, and mental health

Because awe stimulates the vagus nerve and engages the parasympathetic nervous system, experiences of awe decrease our sense of stress, reduce inflammation throughout the body, and enhance overall mental health and wellbeing. It improves our capacity for deep sleep and the body’s ability to clear away the cellular residue of stress during sleep. By momentarily taking our attention away from self-focused rumination, awe decreases anxiety and enables a deeper sense of grounded connection to the world, and by extension, to others.

Comparing awe to other positive emotions

While awe and joy are both positive emotions, they influence us in different ways, with joy producing a mild activating effect and awe having a relaxing impact. While joy is a very personal feeling of intense happiness, awe is a deeper sense of external awareness that fosters greater feelings of outward connection.

Gratitude, a sense of appreciation for positive experiences and relationships, often follows awe, though awe is not a necessary precursor. Both awe and gratitude lead to greater inner peace and reduced stress, and both can be intentionally cultivated.

How short, everyday awe moments can make a difference

Brief moments of awe, experienced regularly, can make an important difference for mental health and well-being. Its gentleness makes it a welcome companion in both times of happy contentment and times of heavy sorrow or depression.

Taking time to pursue opportunities for awe, such as choosing to be outside in nature, taking in the height of towering pines, or observing birds coming and going from a nest, allow for the daily possibility of awe within or around your home environment. This fosters the benefits of greater peace, gratitude, and a comforting sense of universal connection even when alone. While these practices may not cure depression, they may help it ease a little, and give you a temporary reprieve.

“Manufactured awe” versus natural experiences

The spontaneity of natural awe has the benefit of a deep sense of believing in the wonder encountered, though research has found manufactured awe experiences, such as through virtual reality, to be impactful, as well.[i] Manufactured awe tends to be more stimulating, with natural awe providing greater relaxation benefits.

Encountering awe-inspiring content through social media can similarly produce a temporarily uplifting experience, but due to algorithmic design optimized for engagement and distraction, the impacts tend to be fleeting and quickly replaced by some of the mood-damaging effects of social media.

An advantage of manufactured awe experience is its accessibility and expansion beyond what might be available in your own natural environment, such as viewing coral reefs or seeing Earth from a Lunar perspective. Because it is more controlled, virtual reality awe experiences hold therapeutic promise in the treatment of mood disorders.[ii]

How to add awe to your daily life

Be intentional in carving out opportunity to encounter natural awe-inspiring phenomena. If possible, build time into your daily or weekly routines to go outside during sunrise or sunset. Take weekend trips to nature preserves, forests, or bodies of water. Slow down and observe wildlife and contemplate the work of birds, butterflies or ants. Unplug and spend time outdoors without earbuds or a phone in hand.

Plan vacations to natural wonders further from your home. Visit art museums, observatories, and cathedrals. Consider virtual reality as a mode of transport if such things are not accessible or affordable to you.

Awe may be a natural response, but creating patterns and a lifestyle with opportunities to absorb it requires intention, stillness, and a posture of openness. In short, a lifestyle open to awe is opportunistic mindfulness.

When I was a little girl of eleven, I used some of the award money from my first writing contest win to purchase a plaque for my bedroom wall. On it were the words, “There’s beauty everywhere to see.”

I hope you receive some today. Let it fill your eyes or ears, your heart, and your spirit.

From my heart to yours,

Deborah

