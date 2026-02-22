Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

Dr. Bronce Rice
3d

Deborah - Great point about the importance of learning how to set boundaries and still work on being emotionally mature enough "to do the hard work of relationships, of addressing misunderstandings and conflict and hurt with directness and courage." The important both and situation.

Plenty of people set a hard boundary and then walk away from any further mature communication that would need to go on to maintain respect for ourselves and those around in our lives that we care about. What often gets lost is communicating the nuances and complexities of not only why the boundary is set but often more importantly how the boundary works and does not work.

curlyQ
4d

Wow!! I sure didn't believe that boundaries were/are a healthy thing. I've seen them as something very negative.

I would't think that reading the truth in rules can change the beliefs of what "rules" are. That must take a good amount practice and time.

