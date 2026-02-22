What happens in your body when you hear the word “Boundaries”?

I used to tense, as if my stomach were bracing for a punch. To me, boundaries felt like rejection, a weapon, and a verdict on my value. Proof that I wasn’t worthy of affection. That I was an unwanted intrusion. Something bad to be guarded against.

I was talking with fellow therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab, who later released the bestselling book Set Boundaries, Find Peace, when she said something that changed my whole mindset.

Boundaries are the distance at which I can love both myself and others.

Whoa. Boundaries are an aspect of love?

If you’re like me - if you grew up in an environment that featured anger, reactivity, and punitive rejection - the idea of steady, thoughtful boundaries as a way to protect relationships may feel foreign. But for those of us seeking a new template to follow, feeling foreign may be a clue that we’re onto something right.

Don’t get me wrong; people weaponize and misuse the concept of boundaries all the time. They withdraw presence to punish an unidentified offense and call it “boundaries.” They accuse you of “boundary violations” for acting in a consistent manner when their expectations changed without notice. They break commitments and attach the magic B word to excuse it.

But let’s not let those misconstructions poison us from the rich value of identifying and incorporating healthy boundaries into our lives.

There are many misconceptions about boundaries, both from those reacting to boundaries set with them and from those misusing boundaries against others. Boundaries should be grounded in cultivating respectful relationships, not causing damage, with the recognition that healthy dynamics give you the space you need, physically and mentally. Boundaries are not weapons, not revenge, and not punishments.

Boundaries are not walls to shut others out, like a Road Closed sign. Boundaries are the dashed yellow lines in the road that show where and how you can share space without causing harm.

They don’t end the journey. They guide it.

Boundaries are not a bandage for lacking the emotional maturity to do the hard work of relationships, of addressing misunderstandings and conflict and hurt with directness and courage.

In fact, it is within this very directness and self-awareness that healthy boundaries can be communicated, from a calm and loving place that acknowledges your own needs and how and when you can best show up for and relate to others without draining your physical or psychological resources.

I recently published an article about boundaries with Recovered.org. In the article, I discuss why people set boundaries - and yes, sometimes it is to guard oneself from intrusive behaviors of someone you must continue contact with, to create safety and reclaim inner peace. I explore eight common myths about boundaries — the beliefs that quietly keep us tangled in resentment, confusion, and self-doubt:

X Boundaries are selfish X Boundaries are used to change others X Boundaries are used to shut people out X Boundaries are only temporary X Boundaries are damaging to relationships X Boundaries are only for vulnerable people X Boundaries are the same as walls X Boundaries are suggestions, not rules

Then I provide guidance on the role of boundaries in mental health, how to set them, and how ignoring boundaries (your own or others’) is damaging. I discuss how boundaries can be misused and what to do when boundaries are not respected.

—> You can find the whole article here.

You are deserving of the protection, steadiness, and safe predictability that solid boundaries can bring to your life. This doesn’t mean you are cold; it means you have self-respect.

And others’ boundaries don’t mean you aren’t loved. I know this now. It simply means they aren’t losing themselves.

The healthiest love leaves everyone intact. And that’s something I want for everyone I love - including you.

from my heart to yours,

Deborah

✨ For paid subscribers: Tomorrow I’ll share a short guided meditation on setting boundaries that align with your heart’s needs — a gentle practice to help this move from insight into embodied steadiness.