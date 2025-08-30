Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

User's avatar
Cass's avatar
Cass
2h

I don't think I've read any other article, ever, that discusses the scale of trauma from these events and it's so important to acknowledge. As an American mother that now harbors a constant background fear for my childrens' lives -- thank you.

Mariana Hernandez's avatar
Mariana Hernandez
4h

This was devastating and necessary to read. The way you describe the ripples of trauma from parents sprinting barefoot to neighbors locked down, to kids hundreds of miles away absorbing fear through a TV screen makes it impossible to hide behind statistics. You’re right: there are no ‘lucky’ ones. Thank you for naming what so many of us feel but rarely say out loud.

6 more comments...

