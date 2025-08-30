“They stopped fearing imaginary monsters under the bed and in the night and became consumed with fear of real people.”

Of the dozens of interviews I conducted and all the research I reviewed in my doctoral dissertation on mass shooting trauma, this quote was perhaps the most chilling.

We discuss the body count and the number of injured, then we move on. But what of childhoods stolen?

A mother sits before me, tears rolling down her face. “I’m so scared,” she admits. Another school shooting has just taken place, and it’s back-to-school season. “If my child gets killed at school, how will I live with myself?”

Some version of this conversation has played out in my office again and again and again. Some, mothers who themselves survived mass shootings. Some just exposed through the news. I relate to their dilemma. It’s not one parents should ever face, and yet it is ubiquitous in its presence.

I’ve worked with many survivors from several mass shootings (a sentence only a clinician practicing in the United States could possibly make). Processed trauma with journalists directly exposed to school shooting carnage, first responders to the scene of massacres, hospital personnel receiving bodies blown apart. Interviewed therapists who have counseled survivors at all the infamous mass shootings across the United States. Won a private grant for my research into the trauma effects and best treatment practices for survivors of mass shootings. Research I undertook specifically because the American government refuses to fund it. Prefers to look the other way.

But there’s no other place to look anymore. The bodies are piling up in every direction. You may try to avert your eyes, but another massacre demands attention here, then there, then everywhere.

Theater. Walmart. Synagogue. Public high school. Workplace party. Public elementary school. Gay nightclub. Country-Western bar. Private Christian school. Private Catholic school. Church. University. Government office. Preschool. Concert. Yoga studio.

The news tells the stats. This time: three dead, 17 injured. We express outrage. We move on. (I’m rushing to get this post out early, because by Sunday, will anyone still remember Wednesday’s attack?)

But those stats don’t tell the true toll.

They don’t tell the story of the mother seen sprinting toward the school, shoes in hands so they won’t slow her desperate run.

They don’t tell the story of all of us, mothers, fathers, parents of children who are away in schools as we picture ourselves in (or carrying) their shoes.

For every massacre victim killed, there are dozens, perhaps hundreds, traumatically bereaved. Every survivor traumatized, with PTSD symptoms that can last decades, even a lifetime, without specialized and prompt clinical intervention – and even then, some symptoms linger. For every survivor, dozens or more suffer vicarious trauma. Students. Teachers. School staff and administrators. Parents, desperately wondering for endless hours whether their child is one of the “lucky” (?!) ones, existing in that liminal space wherein their precious one is to them both dead and alive – they cannot shake the day off without consequence. This, too, creates post-traumatic stress. And in circles rippling out from the epicenter of each victim or survivor are grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings, friends, neighbors – all feeling the reality of how close, how real, this violence can get. A realization that forever shakes the illusion of safety.

And loss of a sense of safety is the core of trauma.

There are paramedics, police officers, and hospital workers. Camera crews and journalists scouring security footage to craft their stories, exposed to images no one should see. There are neighboring homes and businesses locked down, waiting interminable hours to find out if they, too, are under attack. Frozen in tension, freezing when the body screams flee. Blocked trauma responses that become stuck and fester and morph, too, into PTSD.

When the CDC was attacked two weeks ago, the preschool across the street locked down, too. A childcare worker was seen sprinting with a young child under each arm, two flailing footballs. Toddlers waited until nearly midnight to reunite with their desperate families, not understanding, tired, afraid, knowing only the tension and fear on their workers’ faces, absorbing it into their impressionable developing minds.

When UNC Chapel Hill had an active shooter inside, the Catholic school next door locked down, too. Gunmen are unpredictable. No one considers the trauma to the inhabitants and families of the next building over.

We try to comfort ourselves with statistics. “You’re still more likely to die via…” But this truth discounts the terror of proximity, the fear that comes with a lack of control. With the lack of protection from a government disengaged from the problems that plague its people, when the perpetuation of those problems finance its power.

A more realistic victim count of a single school shooting is not 2 or 17 or the sum of 19. It is thousands. Tens of thousands, maybe more. Depending how far you note the ripples of fear, even millions. Two studies I reviewed in my dissertation on mass shooting traumatology discussed the impacts of witnessing mass violence on television causing post-traumatic stress symptoms in school children hundreds of miles away. All it requires is that viewers identify with the victims, can see themselves in their place. Then distance vanishes.

There are no “lucky” ones in a nation content to allow children to be murdered while learning or praying.

Not all traumatology is the same. One may suffer post-traumatic symptoms without meeting full criteria for Post-Traumatic-Stress Disorder, and it’s important not to conflate the two, so to diminish the extreme suffering of some. But it is necessary, too, to note the sub-clinical yet very real effects that impact so many; the seeds of anxiety and fear and tension that take root as each bullet releases thousands or millions of spores that seed fear in hearts near and far.

And if you feel impacted by news of or near exposure to a mass shooting, it is important to validate that harm. One of the most common sentiments amongst mass shooting survivors in my research and clinical experience is self-denial due to the idea or awareness that others had it worse. To resist or limit one’s own healing as though to do so were to minimize or take something from those who were killed, or more severely injured, or lost a family member, or were in the room while you were in the next room, or were on site while you were off-site, or…

Notice the temptation to minimize and rationalize away your fear. This is resistance that blocks your own healing and freedom. You staying stuck, frozen, afraid helps no one. Your healing opens avenues to help others.

So let yourself cry, and shake, and yell if you need to. Write all your feelings in a journal. Move your body to let the frozen fear energy move through you and out. Find your agency through action: write a letter or make a call to your congressperson, join an advocacy group, send a donation. Find a therapist or reach out to the one you already have. It’s okay to talk about this. Even if you’re far away.

Because unless something’s going to change, we have to figure out how to get through. How to emotionally, not just physically, survive.

If you found value in this post, please help it reach more readers! Share