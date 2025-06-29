Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan TAA's avatar
Ryan TAA
3dEdited

You nailed it. Why so many people are spiralling right now during these traumatizing times of injustice. But also with that recognition, how to be resilient and heal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
Karen May's avatar
Karen May
3dEdited

This touched me deeply. Tears came. I am feeling this so much and your words feel so vital. Would you consider doing a workshop with me? I feel like this message really needs to get out. I’m in such deep gratitude for your wisdom and beautiful writing.❣️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Deborah Vinall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture