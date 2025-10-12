Last night, as I drove home, raindrops feuded with sunlight. Billowing storm clouds intent to block the light were met with defiant, joyful resistance as the unquenchable spirit of sunshine infused their darkness with hues of purple, rose, and gold. A double full-bow rainbow broke out amidst the battle, infusing the drama with magic in its arch from North to South. A triumph of colour.

And then it faded into the quiet of dark, that settled with a chill not present just a month before.

The light is fading.

If we can feel it here in Southern California, I know it must be felt everywhere across our hemisphere.

The darkening of skies… too often, too, the darkening of spirits.

Shorter stretches of sunlight and accumulating clouds bring the threat not only of stormy skies but stormy hearts, of heightened depression risk and the return, for many, of Seasonal Affective Disorder (aptly SAD in shorthand).

Do you relate?

Seasonal Affective Disorder effects a significant number of people for approximately 40% of each year. It is, naturally, particularly prevalent at more northern latitudes, increasing with each step toward the poles. It lowers mood, steals productivity, hampers social connection.

People struggling with SAD experience loss of pleasure in previously enjoyed activities, irritability, a persistently low mood, loss of energy, an excessive felt need for sleep with difficulty getting up in the morning, negative thought patterns, and feelings of despair, worthlessness, and shame. These symptoms are onset as days shorten and remit as daylight extends.

Some people’s neurophysiology is more sensitive to the cues sent by light in regulating circadian rhythms and mood. Light enters the brain through the retinas of the eye, travels through the optic nerves, and activates the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN), which regulates circadian rhythms and associated energy. Within a few hours of sunset, the SCN signals the pineal gland to release melatonin to make you sleepy. When the days are short, you may feel tired more of the day, which is associated with depression.

Light signals are also sent directly to the amygdala and habenula, areas of the brain that more directly control mood. In addition, ultraviolet rays (UVB) enter through the skin and create vitamin D through chemical conversion, which is then released into the bloodstream, which carries it to the organs including the brain. Vitamin D improves the brain’s ability to communicate chemical signals, making serotonin and dopamine transmission more effective, resulting in better mood and motivation.

When you are dispositionally or neurologically more sensitive to the impacts of light signaling, the effects on your emotional stability will be more extreme. These impacts extend beyond the diagnosis of SAD, with seasonal variation found in the severity of symptoms of year-round depression, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder. Suicidal actions also have a seasonal clustering pattern.[i]

Seasonal Affective Disorder and the seasonal shifts in other mood disorders highlight our intricate connection with nature, that we are nature and part of all that surrounds us. Recognizing this deep and inexorable connection empowers us to listen more deeply to our needs and respond more intentionally to the shifting demands of environment – both internal and external.

As we approach a lurch further into wakeful darkness (for those living in places that will observe the start of Daylight Savings Time three weeks from today), we can honor our sacred connection to nature and our inner need for soothing regulation through intentional acts of self-care:

· Though daylight is more limited, it is not gone. How can you alter routine patterns to access the sun while it shines? You might take advantage of the mildness the tilted earth provides by taking your lunch outside or going for a walk during a work break, being intentional to soak it in before the work day ends and the sun has set.

· Consult with your doctor about taking a vitamin D supplement to replace the decreased absorption from the sun.

· Consider using a therapeutic light box or light bar for an hour per day. This simulates natural light to reset the circadian rhythm and counter the negative effects of limited light signaling to the brain.

· Don’t neglect the routines and practices that support your mental health throughout the year: regular movement or exercise, consistent sleep, balanced nutrition, engaged socialization, meditation. If medications or psychotherapy are part of your mental wellness care, or might be the extra edge you need to get through winter, reach for this support.

· Reframe the meaning of darkness and long nights by finding gratitude in the seasonal shifts. What can you appreciate about this time, despite its challenges? Personally, I love the vivid sunsets that come with cloudier skies than California summers afford. I delight in the golden leaves and the way the light of winter slants in gently rather than blazing from above. I welcome the coziness of curling up with a mug of tea, a book, a fuzzy blanket, and sometimes a fire (or fire simulation from YouTube on the T.V.). I remind myself that a season of going inward is necessary for the blossoming of Spring – not only in the trees and gardens around me, but within my own spirit. And in these ways, I make peace.

Do you struggle with darker days?

What helps you cope?

What gratitude or hidden blessings can you find in dark?



From my heart to yours,

Deborah

My favorite cozy comfort!

