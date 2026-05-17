Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

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Mimi's avatar
Mimi
4h

Thank you so much. I always love your essays. I wish I could share this with someone but they have cut me off.

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1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
Lily Bass's avatar
Lily Bass
5h

I definitely think this is one of the flaws of modern wellness culture - I fear a lot of the messaging online is confusing the idea of self-love and 'protecting your peace' with isolating yourself from others! Connection with yourself shouldn't sacrifice connecting with others - they can work in conjuction.

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1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
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