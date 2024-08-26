Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carly Owens's avatar
Carly Owens
Aug 26

I kid you not, two weeks ago I went into my therapists office and said I was feeling anxiety but didn’t know why. Through discussion we uncovered the cause, but I’m excited to learn more about this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Deborah Vinall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture