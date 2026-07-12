Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

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Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
4d

Deborah - Thank you for sharing openly and honestly. As therapists, as you know we often encounter our own trauma through our work and in the everyday moments of our lives, and so I appreciate hearing how this came about for you. Your reflections on returning to ourselves with compassion and having the courage to soften and look a little deeper as you convey is essential to the healing. Watching that process unfold isn't always easy, but the way you walk us through it makes it feel safe and a bit more understandable.

So thank you for the care you bring to this work and for your willingness to share it with others. It truly makes a difference.

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1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
Dr Vicki Connop's avatar
Dr Vicki Connop
4d

This is such a great description of how trauma work unfolds, and the network of memories inside memories that we meet when we do this work. It resonates closely with my professional and personal experiences, and I can very much relate to having a nervous system that over-responds to anger.

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1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
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