It was 2015 and I was at Level II EMDR training. I’d completed Level I a decade prior and knew what to expect: three grueling days of intensive training including lectures, demonstrations, and breaking into pairs to practice on one another. Because practice EMDR sessions are both experiential and time limited, I knew the best approach is to come prepared with a short list of mildly disturbing experiences to process with my partner therapist.

I’d already been seeing my own therapist for PTSD and thought I had the categories of my life neatly filed – what was for her, and what was for the weekend. I made my list.

I decided to focus on the anxiety that arose when I received long, angry, demanding emails late in the night. Who wouldn’t feel stress? Yeah, my heart would pound when I read the words, but I was still able to remain grounded and respond appropriately. This definitely fit in the “mild” category. I’d tackle this disturbance, hone my technique, and remain the consummate professional-in-training.

What I didn’t expect was the deep, ugly roots that came up as we focused on that activation.

As I sat with the tightness that seized my chest when anger was hurled toward me, something much older emerged. Memories of being yelled at as a child. Of cowering in fear. Of anger becoming violence.

Of anger becoming rejection: exile from the home on a cold, snowy January school night.

Of a suitcase flung upon.

This is how trauma processing happens – networks of memory, linked by thematic association, one link in the chain pulling the next until the seed that grew into the tree of fear is unearthed.

My professional demeanor was lost. I was wracked with sobs, flooded. The supervising trainer appeared behind my fellow trainee, softly suggesting words and offering support to us both. Even as my body and heart were submerged in childhood, another part of me felt ashamed: my veneer of competence was gone.

Here’s what I realized in that moment: It wasn’t really about the emails. They had simply activated a nervous system that had learned, years earlier, that anger was dangerous. My body wasn’t reacting to one demanding communication; it was reacting to everything others’ anger had once cost me.

For a child growing up in safety and stability, someone’s irritation usually means an uncomfortable conversation, a renegotiation of behavior. For a traumatized child, anger may have meant violence.

Or humiliation.

Or exile.

We often assume everyone experiences anger the same way. Our nervous systems reveal otherwise.

Because trauma changes the very meaning of anger.

Our nervous systems are built to remember what keeps us safe, what keeps us alive. If anger once predicted danger, the nervous system will continue to treat it as danger until it has repeated experiences of safety that allow something new to be learned. Until the past teaching has been lovingly examined, reprocessed, and refiled as containing past, not present truths. Until we know, deep in the fibers of our body, that something’s changed.

Fear of anger, people-pleasing, or conflict avoidance are common patterns. And what is common too often feels, based on its ubiquity, normal. Just part of life.

But feeling consistently undone by others’ anger – rather than remaining grounded in awareness of how it reflects the other’s inner turmoil or emotional immaturity – often signals something deeper.

For me, it was anchored by an unacknowledged fear, experientially based, that anger meant rejection. Beneath that, perhaps also a fear that my unworthiness might be confirmed. That’s a heavy weight to attach to another person’s irritation about your boundaries, or their frustration with your timeliness, or their anger over your choice of words.

Perhaps your anger anchors are different. But for those who have suffered relational trauma, a strong aversion to anger and self-protective avoidance or people-pleasing strategies are abundant.

Some freeze, becoming dry in the mouth and unable to speak or respond. Others run, withdrawing emotionally or physically to escape the discomfort conflict awakens. Others fawn, contorting themselves into pleasing shapes to pacify the angry other. Still others feel rage rise up inside and fight back, losing rational thought and perspective, claws out and fangs bared. While these reactions may feel opposite, they share a common thread of heightened reactivity to conflict.

And this conflict-reactivity is costly. Those who freeze or flee or fawn may tell themselves it doesn’t hurt anyone else, but whether withdrawing or lashing out, trauma reactions to other’s anger, disapproval, or criticism lead to disconnection. When we react from a place of fear and respond in the present as though we are battling or surviving the demons of the past, we lose the ability to move relationships deeper through constructive dialogue, problem solving, and building understanding. What could have been a cobblestone street – uneven, yet still a path forward - becomes a stone wall.

And so we return to ourselves, with compassion. With the courage to soften, to look deeper. To ask: what am I really afraid of – not only in this interaction, but in my bones?

And with gentle awareness, we listen to that fear until the tears stop flowing, until our breath slows once again, until the racing heart finds its steady and quiet beat. We remind the scared part inside that it is over and we survived the trauma that long-ago anger brought. We remind ourselves, if it is true, that we are safe now. That circumstances have changed. That we no longer have to be undone by disapproval, criticism, or even contempt.

And we learn to trust the essential truth that our lovability and our worth are not dependent on the approval of others. Their anger does not define us. It reflects their internal experience.

Another person’s anger may contain truth. It may not. But it never determines our worth.

As adults, we can choose who surrounds us and how we respond to those who do.

We can choose safety.

We can choose healing.

And we can choose peace.

Share with someone learning that their reactions make sense. Share

I’m Deborah Vinall, PsyD, LMFT, a trauma therapist and author exploring trauma, relationships, belonging, and the complicated work of being human.

My books—including Gaslighting: A Step-by-Step Recovery Guide and Trauma Recovery Workbook for Teens—have helped readers around the world understand and heal from relational and other forms of trauma and find their way back to themselves.

Here on Mental Health Musings, I explore those themes more personally, blending clinical insight with reflection, and occasionally sharing guided meditations and resources for healing.

If this kind of work speaks to you, I invite you to subscribe to receive future reflections and guided resources.