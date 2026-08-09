Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

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Michelle Dowd's avatar
Michelle Dowd
6h

Soooooooo true. I would have waited forever for that second marshmallow and never gotten around to either of them. Let’s eat some marshmallows!

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1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
Mikel Laurie's avatar
Mikel Laurie
8h

I see a strong connection between “What happens when a child who has learned to postpone everything, to sacrifice, to make herself small We can take that same attitude into our spirituality and never live the life we’re invited to — because we’ve been convinced that spiritual maturity comes through sacrifice, and if we sacrifice for God, we’ll eventually be rewarded. This misguided spirituality makes us self-select out of the life we’re invited to live.

And then there’s the damage of what if God doesn’t reward you with the second marshmallow? Like the parents who can’t be trusted — does that make God someone you can’t trust either?

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1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
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