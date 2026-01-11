“It’s okay, dude. I’m not mad at you.”

Three shots.

“Fucking bitch!”

This final exchange between Renee Nicole Good and the ICE agent who killed her reveals not only the dangerous disinhibition of power-thirsty federal agents, but the ugly undercurrent of misogyny that sweeps along and through the male lust for dominance.

It reveals an all-too-common pattern that is the foundation of the dark problem of femicide.

Femicide is the killing of women and girls at least in part because of gender. Femicide stems from misogyny, a deep-seated hatred and resentment of women, and a belief by men in their supposed innate right to conquer and control what they believe to be the “weaker gender.” It is patriarchy’s darkest extreme.

Ms. Good tried to de-escalate, offering grace, demonstrating steady resolve and self-control.

But that imperturbability, too often, becomes the problem to angry, insecure men addicted to the adrenaline highs of domination and violent control.

Self-identifying “Alpha males” cannot stand the insult of women uncowed by their threats, their looming presence, their projected might. It attacks the core of the weak foundation upon which their self-concept is built. In a patriarchal script, a woman’s self-restrained dignity is defiance - and defiance, to men invested in dominance, is intolerable.

Ms. Good turned her car to leave the growing threat of violence. And that turning, that instinct of self-preservation, immediately turned fatal.

When a woman turns to leave, that is always her moment of greatest danger.

This is true in escaping domestic violence, just as it was true on a cold, snowy street in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Because the patriarchy will not stand women disrespecting their supposedly rightful claim to dominance. Will not stand us turning away from and disregarding their prized power, remaining resolved in the face of intimidation.

Leaving controlling men is the most dangerous – and courageous – act a woman can take.

Five Truths About Femicide:

- Every 10 minutes, a woman is killed by a man.[iii]

- Guns are the most common weapon of femicide.

- The significant majority of femicides are committed by intimate partners or an immediate family member, such as her father – men with a misguided sense of ownership of the woman or girl. This includes “punishment” violence and “honor killings.” Other femicides are connected to rape, transphobia or homophobia, human trafficking, and state-perpetrated killings.

- Three-quarters (3/4) of femicide victims are stalked by their killer before the murder.

- Femicide is a cultural problem. If it were an innate problem of maleness, it would be equally distributed across the world. Instead, it is most common in Africa, then the Americas and Oceana, followed by Asia, and finally Europe. Additionally, minorities are at heightened risk, demonstrating the role of dehumanizing and hierarchical ideology that sees certain others as less than. This demonstrates that worldviews that support violence against women are learned, and therefore can be unlearned, as well.

I share these hard truths not to scare you, dear reader, nor to depress you with a dark and hopeless worldview. I share these patterns because recognizing the undercurrents at play is the first step to extricating ourselves from their control.

Prevention and Response

You probably know someone silently enduring a violent relationship, one in which she is at risk of becoming the next femicide victim if she tries to leave. Perhaps you are that someone. I share this because understanding what’s at stake can reduce the stigma of why doesn’t she just leave? and increase potential circles of support to help her (or you), when she’s ready, to do so as safely and effectively as possible. Because men like this do not let women leave, we must be prepared.

Recognizing red flags

The dynamics on display in these confrontations illustrate red flags, the knowledge of which that can form a layer of protection. Awareness and understanding of the dynamics of misogyny, patriarchy, and its connection to femicide can empower women to identify those likely to become perpetrators.

- When men position themselves as heroes to protect women, coloring women as a weak sex in need of their heroism, be on guard. What looks like chivalrous nobility is often the charming façade of the wet dream of alpha control. When this “protection” suggests a focus more on “protecting what’s mine” versus “protecting your right to move freely and confidently in the world,” watch out. This is a bright red flag.

- Pay attention to how they talk about and treat others. Men who ascribe to racist, homophobic, and transphobic beliefs see themselves as better than others; expect that to extend into misogyny, too. While the man with such prejudices may charm and adore you now, you can expect his affections to melt into control and contempt in time.

- Be on guard for jealousy. It may seem like love, but the focus is on themselves, not you. Jealousy all too often is the fuel of rage that will turn violent towards you.

- Gaslighting, put-downs, and other emotional abuse illustrates the hidden contempt that abusers harbor. These are early warning signs. You deserve better. Get out before it escalates.

- Know that violence always escalates. If he “just” threw something at you, shoved you against the wall, or hit you once, don’t spend your life trying to pacify. You are at high risk on a deadly path. Don’t wait.

Preparing to leave

Leaving is best done strategically. Plan ahead by securing personal documents, extra medications, and saving up a secret stash of money. Have a set of car keys where you can access them.

Secure a place to go. You might contact local domestic violence shelters to check on space availability, make a plan to stay with a friend or family member, or place a deposit on a room or apartment. If your partner is particularly dysregulated or has a violent criminal history, an anonymous destination is ideal in lieu of the home of a close and predictable friend or family member. Make arrangements before it is an emergency.

Pick a time to leave. Ideally, this is done not in the heat of violent escalation, but calmly, when he is not around.

If you own a car, pack and go while he is away and is not expected back soon. If no car, secure help from a friend. Multiple friends and especially trusted male friends can add layers of security, but remember, avoiding confrontation altogether is your best line of defense. You may also consider calling a police officer to be present while you pack.

If you have children, contact a family attorney. Document abuse against them or yourself with both photographs and police reports.

When you are out, do not engage with him. Block his number. Do not pick up his calls or return his texts. Turn off location on your phone. He will not simply let you go. This is a volatile time. Do not let him hoover you back in with threats, promises, sudden remorse, or guilt. The past is enough. You deserve safety.

Helping a friend escape

If your friend is in a domestic violence situation, communicate your support. It can be very frustrating waiting for a friend to leave what is obviously hurting them, but the message to communicate is, “When you are ready, I’ll be here to help.”

You might offer help and physical presence in packing and leaving, a place to stay, or a listening ear. Perhaps you could hold a prepared go-bag of critical items and documents for them in case of a sudden emergency departure. Ask what they need without adding pressure. Leaving can by a complex and ambivalent process.

Men, resist the temptation to match alpha energy with your own. Women don’t need to see you fighting for them; they just need to feel (and be) safe. The trauma of witnessing unnecessary violence does not achieve this. Don’t bring a fight where there’s no need to fight. The goal is to increase safety; this is about de-escalation, not passivity. Let your strength come from your presence, and let that be enough.

Social response

On a greater scale, we must increase accountability for violent men. We must not accept the narrative being pushed from the top levels of the current American government that might makes right and violence is strength. We must support and elevate leaders who understand that leadership is about protecting others, not control. We do this by showing up to every election, by writing to and calling our representatives, by protesting when the government acts out this twisted worldview.

We must restore the Violence Against Women Act, which was cut, unsurprisingly, by a president with an extensive history of violence against women.[iv] We need to support, through legislation, donations, and volunteer hours, programs that support women in escaping violence. We need to maintain and strengthen penalties against perpetrators (not reward them for violence by giving them well-paying government jobs with pensions and benefits and sizeable signing bonuses).

We need weapons reform. In no nation, state, province, or territory should people with arrest records for domestic violence ever be licensed to own or carry a gun. Period. We don’t need armed boyfriends to “protect” us when they are the very ones from whom women need protection.

Finally, we need radical cultural change. The more liberal a society, the lower the rate of femicide. That is not a coincidence. When society prioritizes human rights and equality for all, when these values are breathed into life from a child’s earliest experiences in society, patriarchy just doesn’t make sense. Boys who are raised seeing girls as equals to befriend, not as lesser beings to possess, compete with or be threatened by, or step on in their upward climb to self-aggrandizement, will not grow into men who so deeply loathe and resent women as to commit femicide.

Parents, raise your boys well. You cannot teach them to hate some groups and not others; a sense of superiority is always generalized. Show compassion when they are hurt; don’t tell them to be “tough,” a “big boy,” or “a man.” Teach them the strength of tears, the courage in vulnerability, and universality of empathy.

Cultural shifts take time, but we all have power to make these seismic shifts. We owe it to the next generation.

Summary

Femicide is a dark and growing reality in patriarchal, anti-liberal spaces, but it doesn’t have to push us into the shadows in fear. Acknowledging and naming it, learning the red flags of those most likely to commit violence against women, having grounded plans to escape, and supporting larger social structures that rescue, protect, and empower women gives us a way to reclaim power from those who confuse power with violence. Advocating for just laws, naming and rejecting patriarchal gender ideology when it is on display, and nurturing young ones with compassion and respect within our homes and communities can change the frameworks of our society toward gentleness, equality, and peace.

Crisis Resources

If you or someone you know is in danger from domestic violence, know that help is available and you deserve this support.

In the USA: https://www.thehotline.org/ or contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by texting 88788 or call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

In Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/health-promotion/stop-family-violence/services.html or call 9-1-1 (regional hotlines available at link)

In the UK: https://www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/ or call 0808-2000-247

In Australia: https://whiteribbon.org.au/helplines/ or call 800-RESPECT (737 732)

In New Zealand: https://www.areyouok.org.nz/ or call 0800-456-450

In solidarity and love,

Deborah

Awareness is prevention. Share

Citations:

[i] https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/immigration/new-ice-recruits-showed-training-full-vetting-rcna238739

[ii] https://www.military.com/daily-news/headlines/2026/01/06/ice-hiring-surge-triggers-oversight-concerns-over-training-standards.html

[iii] https://www.unwomen.org/en/articles/explainer/five-essential-facts-to-know-about-femicide#:~:text=In%202024%2C%20around%2050%2C000%20women,of%20women%20and%20girls%20globally.

[iv] https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/research-reports/justice-department-slashes-essential-services-crime-victims