The flames leapt from the window, hot, orange against blackening vinyl siding. My small eyes wide, I watched from my mother’s arms as the trailer house was consumed, twisting, melting, and disappearing before me. I was about three, and I had never before considered that home could be impermanent. It was my first potent lesson in the fallibility of home.

I was horrified. Watching destruction of tangible security and safety shook my tender soul. The next day, I saw the black and charred remains. I was shocked to see the melted metal that once had been sinks and appliances. Some things were supposed to be indestructible.

Those images never left me. When I was nine, my family bought a used compact car, bright orange with a black interior. I refused to go inside, terrified, the colors triggering repressed images. I began to create black drawings of burnt and charred remains. I woke with nightmares of our house burning night after night.

It was one home. A low value trailer, perhaps purchased for $5000 Canadian dollars. It was insured. The remains were cleared and a new trailer took its place. The community remained intact.

*

These days, I reside in the Los Angeles area, a region with a dense urban population exceeding that of 42 states and territories, surrounded by ocean, mountains, and forest, where misfits from around the world commune to make art. I built a new life here where I bathe in sunshine every day, enjoying rituals and routines and favorite places to revisit or explore that make this foreign place home. Today, I had tickets with my teenager to see Wicked at the historic Pantages Theater, but the show was abruptly cancelled.

The whole world knows Los Angeles is on fire, in an event drawing comparisons to the unprecedented San Francisco fire of 1851. I received a message the other day from an old friend all the way up in the Arctic circle checking in on me. The news has spread far.

And despairingly, with it, a tidal wave of hatred:

Los Angeles deserves it.

Let the woke liberals burn.

The rich can rebuild. Who cares?

*

I saw an image last week of families fleeing by foot from the gridlocked freeways in Pacific Palisades as emergency responders told them to leave their cars and run. In the picture: a young girl, her shoulders hunched forward in fear. I imagine:

“Honey, grab your teddy bear and get out. We have to run now.”

or

“You forgot your stuffie in the car? I’m so sorry, Honey; no, we can’t go back.”

Some victims are movie stars, yes; and they are parents, and they are children, the most innocent of humans.

playground of AFC Preschool in Altadena, CA on Thursday, January 9th photo by L.A. Times

Several of my good friends and clients have been evacuated from Pasadena (a mixed race area) and Altadena (predominantly Black, like my friend, due to the racist history of redlining). I know these areas well; I worked there for years. I’ve celebrated birthdays in these homes. These are humble houses, 900 square feet, two or three bedrooms, mid-century stucco builds. Yes, valued at a million dollars today. But no, these are not rich people. They are working class. Many have inherited their homes, live multi-generationally, rent or purchased these homes twenty-five years ago when they were valued at a fifth of what they are worth today and are grateful California caps property tax increases at 2% so they can could afford to remain.

My good friend in from Altadena has a young son. After ensuring they are safe and don’t need my offer to have them stay with us, I inquire about her child. How is he emotionally? My friend, a social worker who deals with complex and heavy realities every day, can barely cope with the stress and anxiety herself. Waiting. Wondering.

*

In my book, Trauma Recovery Workbook for Teens, I address the impact of being a wildfire refugee. I know, watching a single ugly trailer burn down in my preschool years and suffering post-traumatic symptoms for years afterward, just how pernicious these images and experiences can be.

Families are losing everything. Home, security, a sense of safety, touchpoints of treasured memories, connections to deceased ancestors, transportation, privacy, neighbors, neighborhoods, schools, workplaces, favorite local coffee shops, churches, mosques, synagogues, dog parks, walking routes, all the many sweet connections that make up a life.



It’s not “just stuff.” Don’t say that. It is not comforting; it is dismissive. It gaslights the victim from the truth of their loss and validity of their emotions. This is a complicated, existential trauma. It is being violently robbed over, and over, and over again, until there is nothing left, no touchstone with which to ground, to remember who you are and where and that you belong.

*

Someone who has survived a wildfire like those ripping through neighborhoods of Los Angeles may experience a variety of acute stress (in the initial months following the trauma) and post-traumatic stress symptoms (when such symptoms persist longer than six months). They may be unable to sleep, haunted by intrusive images of flames and destruction. They may experience sensory flashbacks of the harrowing moments of escape, including the sounds of cracking flames and whirling winds, the sight of fire gusting sideways as though from the blowtorch of an angry god, the smells of ash and burning, the taste as it seeped in through their nostrils to fill their mouths, their throat, their lungs. The ash that is so much that they love come to nothing, treasure that could not be saved.

When they do sleep, they may suffer nightmares, waking in a cold sweat. Hypervigilance may keep them on edge, leading to muscle tension and aches, irritability, anger, and exhaustion. Between difficulty sleeping and the intrusion of flashbacks and the efforts to push them away, many suffer poor concentration, making it difficult to work, if there is work to return to, or complete the many complex tasks of applying for aid, making decisions, searching out permanent or long-term temporary housing, and rebuilding a life. Partner and parent-child relationships may deteriorate under the tension.

It will be common for the feelings of helplessness to persist. Survivors may feel hopeless, despairing of building a satisfying and enjoyable new life, or struggling to find meaning in the effort when all can be so quickly lost. Tangible losses become intangible existential loss. Mental health impacts may linger long after life and the ash have resettled.

*

There is healing ahead, but it won’t be easy. It won’t be a week or a month of sweeping away debris and towing a new mobile home onto a lot in a preserved neighborhood with schools and community intact. With 10,000 homes lost across the Los Angeles region (and counting), some 50,000 people are in need of new permanent shelter. There’s already a shortage of affordable housing. People who have been paying mortgages of $1300 / month will be faced with new mortgages five times higher for a similar house. But there is not yet safety or restored infrastructure to build them. There aren’t 10,000 homes standing vacant waiting to welcome wildfire refugees. “We will rebuild” is not comforting. It is a platitude to make you feel better when you don’t know what else to say.



So resist the urge to say anything. Don’t minimize the tremendous loss by telling Angelenos “It’s just stuff” or “We will rebuild,” or even “At least you’re alive; that’s what matters.” Of course, every survivor is grateful for that. Allow your friends and family and strangers on social media to feel what they are feeling. Find compassion in your heart for the enormity of the natural disaster that has overwhelmed our region and our people. Save your politicizing for another time.

*

My friend’s home, at this point, appears to be standing, albeit damaged by smoke. Her mosque in their community is gone, as are many of her neighbors’ homes. While callous people across the USA deride and dismiss the suffering of this catastrophic loss, I share (with her permission) these reflections on the beauty of humanity. (Some personal details redacted.) For those far away seeing only flames, charred aftermath, and statistics on T.V., this is who Angelenos are. This is the charred but beautiful face of Los Angeles.

I have been reflecting on the power of community and the feeling of gratitude. Driving in Altadena/Pasadena yesterday was amazing. What my eyes focused on as I caravanned with neighbors and their friends to try to check on our houses was #DenaStrong. I saw multiple stations of free food, water, supplies. Pop-up shopping stations. Neighbors working with each other to clear branches and brush...I was overwhelmed by not devastation, but beauty.



I cannot even begin to detail the love we have received. I cannot thank you all here individually because there are too many to count...the text messages, the calls, the offer of homes, the FB messages and group posts...I may have not responded back to your message because we are so loved there were just too many, but we see you and thank you!



Our community has been showing up for us in a major way. In the midst of the raging fire, I received a text from one of the Small One's classmate’s parent saying her partner was at our house and "it's still there but under threat". He then proceeded to remove fuel from the area and put out some fires where he could. We continued to get pop up messages from them throughout the day that our home was standing. Our next-door neighbor had been trying to get to the area all day and were finally successful around sunset and I got a call: "What's the code; I'm at your house and will grab more things for you!" Meanwhile, her partner is in our backyards putting out fires with their pool water, ultimately having to call 911 who responded and put out the fires. Another text from a dear friend that said, “I have a firefighter family member; I'm sending them to check on your house,” and later, an image that our house stood amidst the devastation of our street. Another text from a friend asking, "Do you know X, they live on your street and we saw a video.” That neighbor was able to connect with us and send pics and video. So friends, I don't know what the status is currently because the National Guard had Altadena locked down tight yesterday, but as of 5:30 p.m. on Thursday our home was standing and only by the Grace of God and the angels that God sent in the form of community.



Now this post is already so long, but I haven't even gotten to our faith and school communities to speak on gratitude and I don't even know that I can...again overwhelmed. Our COMMUNITY school showed up and showed out. Housing us, feeding us, clothing us. [My sister] called me and said, “We are going to my in-laws, come with us,” and we were sheltered with them as they dealt with the devastation and loss of their home and entire street. I am still receiving texts to say, “I found you housing,” or "We are in India; go stay at our house." Simply amazing.

The Small One is awash in Lego, crafts, toys, clothes, a basketball because of our school community. Y’all, his teacher came to visit and play with him and [the other child we are sheltering with]...who does that?! Yesterday I was able to drop him off at a classmate’s for the day while I tried to go see the house. I was driving by another classmate’s home on the way and literally said, "I'm hungry; can you make me a sandwich?” and her husband made the most delicious egg mc’muffin sandwich. He handed it to me, I handed her my dog and was off! [School] family, I can't detail all that y’all have done here, but WE SEE YOU and are grateful to be in community with you.



Muslim community...Our Masjid/Mosque is gone, but it is a building and YOU are the community. Y’all are showing up the way God and the Prophet has commanded and taking care of each other. There is too much, but again...WE SEE YOU! Thank you for mobilizing a WhatsApp group to allow our people to check in, thank you for the calls, the support, the consultation and the guidance. There is much work starting and much to do.



So... all I have is gratitude. We are in a home in San Pedro graciously given by one of [my husband]'s coworkers. We are safe and await more info on our home. The only negative thing I'll offer here is...looters, you get what you give; be better.

*

There’s not much to add. It’s not the wealth of California (which is, as with the country, unevenly distributed) nor insurance (30,000 homes across California, including 1,600 in Pacific Palisades, had their insurance cancelled this past year) but the beautiful spirit of Angelenos of every age, color, and faith that WILL carry us forward and allow healing to emerge. But through that long and fraught process, hold the victims and survivors in your hearts, will you? Offer a prayer, send a donation, support a GoFundMe or reputable government or NGO agency. Be the difference that gives rise to hope.

*

Please support:

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation: Supportlafd.kindful.com/campaign=1040812

American Red Cross: redcross.org

GoFundMe Community Page for Wildfire Relief: gofundme.com/c/act/wildfire-relief/California

California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund: Calfund.org/funds/wildfire-recoveryfund

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank: Lafoodbank.org/donate/disaster-relief

A collection of stories and gofundme’s for families, including single parents, who have lost homes, shared per my client’s request: https://www.micaeladarr.com/eaton-fire-relief



If you would like to support a victim’s trauma therapy, please reach out to me privately.