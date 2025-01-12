Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keely Dorran's avatar
Keely Dorran
Jan 12

This really helps me; may I re-post with credit on facebook? “There aren’t 10,000 homes standing vacant waiting to welcome wildfire refugees. “We will rebuild” is not comforting. It is a platitude to make you feel better when you don’t know what else to say.

So resist the urge to say anything. Don’t minimize the tremendous loss by telling Angelenos “It’s just stuff” or “We will rebuild,” or even “At least you’re alive; that’s what matters.” Of course, every survivor is grateful for that. Allow your friends and family and strangers on social media to feel what they are feeling. Find compassion in your heart for the enormity of the natural disaster that has overwhelmed our region and our people. Save your politicizing for another time.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr Deborah Vinall and others
CONNY Thiel's avatar
CONNY Thiel
Jan 12

This teared me up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Deborah Vinall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture