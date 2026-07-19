Last week I wrote about what I realized about anger and trauma from the way my heart would pound when I opened an angry email.

I’d like to tell you I’ve cured myself of that, but I’d be lying. It’s quieter now, and I recognize what’s happening. But when a friend sends an angry text (because I am not perfect, nor are the people I love), the fear still rises, hot and fast.

Fear that anger means rejection. Exile. Old trauma is activated and the very young part of me that awakens is afraid I might not survive that.

Which… is no longer true.

So this is what I practice:

I notice it.

I lay a hand over my heart.

And I speak words of reassurance until I feel my heartbeat slow.

Below, I’m sharing some words to help you grow this practice in your own life, to turn down the internal heat when someone else’s anger flares toward you. To return to yourself. To restore inner calm.

Join me.

You are welcome to download this guided meditation to return to as often as feels helpful.