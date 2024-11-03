Clouds are gathering as the sky darkens. I feel the ominous threat of downpour in the chill air. Everything – and everyone – seems to be holding its breath.

The clocks shift, tilting backward. The days darken. Will progress, too, tilt backward this week?

The tension everywhere is palpable.

We lay in savasana, entering a meditative space where our spirits become liquid and flow around the rough edges of the week like water. Rest is interrupted by a loud parade of honking outside. It subsides. We move to seated positions to close out our yoga practice. As our teacher encourages us to find stillness amidst the stress of the coming week, the honking interrupts. We roll up our mats, mingle, and again the honking returns. I go to the bathroom, peek out the covered window, and see them: a parade of pick-up trucks waving American flags, Trump flags, obscenities, images of dogs pissing on the name of the current Vice President and first female presidential candidate. An aura of hostility surrounds our tranquil place. I don’t linger long, and leave by a different route.

A survey by the American Psychological Association shows that 77% of Americans are experiencing election anxiety right now[i]. Most of us know how much we stand to lose. How do we move through our days with this darkness hanging over us, ominous, threatening?

How do we hold on to mental health when darkness presses down on us, out of our control?

· For me, escaping outside has been a lifelong lifeline. I am lifted by fresh air, cool and crisp in autumn, or sun warming my skin and soothing my muscles to let go, the movement of my body reminding me of my power and agency when I feel stuck or scared or trapped. Neuroscience backs this up; we release a full range of feel-good neurotransmitters when we move our bodies, with an added boost when we are in green spaces. As this week unfolds, with darker days and threats of violence on the news, consider when, where, and how you can nurture your body and soul through movement, through connecting with nature, and through fresh air. The movement of air is innately grounding, so even if you are stuck inside, opening a window can make a small difference. As the days darken from the shifting clocks, make it a priority to get outside in the morning or on your lunch break to soak in some sunshine, its vitamin D, and its hope.

· Next, go back to your values. What actions can you take that are congruent with what matters most to you? Connect with organizations and groups that align with your values. Extend grace to others who are hurting. No matter what changes may come, you still and always will have power to make a difference to those around you. Finding those opportunities and shifting your focus from fear to focus will dispel some of the darkness.

· Be mindful and intentional with your news and social media consumption. It is so tempting to remain glued to screens that can update us minute-to-minute on what is happening as election results roll in, absentee ballots are tabulated, and official responses (or denials and gaslighting) are shared. Make a plan today for what will be most supportive of your mental health needs on Tuesday and throughout the rest of the week. Without intention, it is so easy to fall into the addictive cycle of doom-scrolling. If it doesn’t help yourself or others, step away. You can always catch up later.

· Then, connect to the present moment through your five senses. Ground yourself. Remind yourself that in this moment, you are safe. You are well. The future will come as it may, but right now, you can find serenity through intention, focus, and choice. As worrisome thoughts drift in, notice them, name them, and gently release them. When there is nothing left that you can do about your worries – such as the election – all that is left is self-care…

· Except for community care. So reach out to others who share your values and whom you love. Embrace one another. Hold one another up. We are in this together. We will get through the darkness together. May it be ever brief.

· Find something that makes you laugh. This is a good night to watch a comedy, listen to a comedian, or gather with funny friends. Laughter truly is a wonderful medicine.

· Finally, remember that you are not alone. The effects of a negative election outcome on your situation may differ from that of your neighbor, but you are not alone. Let’s lift one another until the darkness dissipates and the light once again wins.

Last night, as the clouds billowed and the sky darkened, I lowered my awnings and pulled in my shoes from the back steps to protect them from rain. But this morning, I found no puddles. The ground was dry, the clouds receded, the sky blue and accented only by occasional fluffy clouds. Sometimes the forecast misleads and the threat becomes nothing but vapor.

