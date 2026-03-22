Mental Health Musings

Mental Health Musings

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Mary OMalley's avatar
Mary OMalley
2d

My mother attended a private Catholic female high school academy. One of the nuns who taught history said of one the kings he was a good king but a bad man. Always grew up with that perspective. The 500 silent question is well then what about our president?

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2 replies by Dr Deborah Vinall and others
Amy Thomas's avatar
Amy Thomas
2d

Thank you for your bravery and very clear articulation of how one person can create a movement for the good of all , their ideals were good. However , their behavior was not.

We must all strive to "see the truth" . For me statues are nothing .. only idols of perception.

Again Thank you Deborah.

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1 reply by Dr Deborah Vinall
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