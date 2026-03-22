This week, shock waves reverberated throughout California, where I make my home, as news emerged of multiple credible allegations of sexual abuse of young teen girls by Cesar Chavez. Chavez, honored with statues, street names, and a day in his honor for his advocacy and leadership in the movement for protections and rights for migrant farmworkers, was revealed to have used his charisma and influence for both noble and ignoble aims.

The response has been swift: though only two weeks before Cesar Chavez day, Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass tearfully but resolutely signed a declaration renaming the holiday as Farmworkers Day. Statues were covered and moved to storage. Murals are being painted over.

Is this a power move of white elites seizing an opportunity to dethrone a Latino hero? A white-washing of history? Denialism?

These questions are not trivial. History has often been rewritten in ways that erase marginalized leaders. It’s important to consider.

But as I watch leaders of all ethnicities come together to reckon, grieve, and pivot while acknowledging the importance of the movement, it is clear this response is something else:

It is an example to us all of how we must respond to revelations of sexual assault.

Even when the aggressor is a leader.

Even when the perpetrator was our hero.

Even when their legacy is memorialized in concrete and far-reaching ways.

We pivot.

We stand with survivors.

We find the courage to hold complexity.

We recognize that two things can be true. A person can be a strong leader, can accomplish goals we celebrate and align with – and can also fail us in despicable ways. One does not cancel the other.

But also, the former does not excuse the latter.

Honor must be earned. Wholeheartedly, in an embodied way. Character counts.

We cannot hold up as heroes those who elevate some people while using and abusing others. We will not hold them up to our children as examples to emulate.

Because in so doing we would send a loud, unspoken message to all survivors of sexual assault, a false message that deepens and further engrains trauma – the insidious lie that what happened did not matter, because you do not matter. That you, that we, as survivors of predatory men are less important than political goals.

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We need not retreat into ideological silos. We need not hold to one truth while ignoring the other. We boldly determine to hold complexity: that the political accomplishments and rights Chavez fought for and achieved remain important – AND that abuse of girls is too egregious to regard him any longer as a hero and role model.

And so, we celebrate the movement. We re-evaluate who ought be the face of the movement, challenging 20th century mores in which men took full credit while women, such as leader Delores Huerta, were side-lined (and abused). We rename streets in her honor.

We still teach history. We must teach the uncomfortable truths of an important movement and an abusive man. In so doing, we teach students to think critically and wrestle with complexity.

But most importantly, we send a message to every survivor watching and listening:

You matter.

Your story matters.

You are safe here.

You’ll be believed.

And as you react to revelations and allegations of sexual assault, whether to a labor rights leader, celebrity, or politician on a larger scale, know that survivors are paying attention. If you jump to defend the accused and assail brave women coming forward with our deepest of secrets, we will perceive you are not an ally; not a safe person. Those still unsure whether to come forward will be silenced by your choice to side with the aggressor.

But when we see swift movement to dethrone princes and heroes, categorically expressing that no civic accomplishment (nor royal title) is grand enough to justify sexual assault, wasting no time equivocating, we see systems of safety emerge. People of principle indirectly demonstrating solidarity.

And the world becomes just a bit safer in which to disclose, to heal, to become free.

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Bonus: This week my interview on 9 Tactics High-Level Gaslighter Use that Most People Miss was published in Parade magazine. If you want to learn more about how abusive people wield power and control, you’ll find it here.