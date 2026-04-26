Recently, First Lady of the USA Melania Trump gave an unprompted public declaration that she was not a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, was not introduced by him to Donald Trump, nor was she friends with him.[i]

This statement, with no one asking those questions, has prompted a lot of speculation and raised eyebrows. What material from the infamous files might she be aware of and trying to get ahead of?

Moments like this tend to spark speculation—but speculation isn’t where clarity lives.

These are questions we cannot, at this time at least, know the answers to.

But what we can explore are common patterns in the world of sex trafficking, a dark, oppressive, and traumatic world with which I have engaged for many years through public advocacy work, pro-bono clinical services in an inner city safe house, and contract psychotherapy work with survivors of both street-level and billionaire sex party trafficking cases.

Sex trafficking is built on layers of coercion and control. Unlike the billboards showing girls duct-taped and bound, harder-to-escape psychological binds gag and restrain victims:

- Forcible impregnation and threats to abuse and / or sell the child if you resist.

- Threats to kill your family if you tell.

- And a pyramid scheme model in which victims are pressed to recruit other girls.

If you just invite another girl to the fancy party, the sexual abuse will pause. A reprieve. A night where your body is your own. (If the word of a trafficker is to be trusted.) Or perhaps just less violent sex rape next time.

What happens next isn’t up to you, you reason. It’s her choice to come or not. You’re not forcing what happens when the bedroom door closes. That’s not on you.

And so you invite. You cajole. You - young, pretty, connected, trustworthy - become the messenger with promises of fast cash just for attending a party, possible modeling deals, introductions to casting directors and powerful people who can change your life.

There’s a man who will be there, perhaps you’ve heard of him, who owns the Miss America pageant! C’mon, it’ll be worth it!

And yeah… those powerful people really do change girls’ lives.

The innocent smiles fade and disappear. Bright, glassy smiles or stony stares with faraway gazes replace the eager enthusiasm. The eyes lose their light, no longer a window to the soul. That soul, that spark, is buried deep, carefully hidden away in a fragmented part to survive. A dissociated playactor part takes the stage.

Perhaps she will be one of the few to not only survive and escape, but be connected with a qualified, experienced trauma therapist who understands the unique complex trauma of sex trafficking. Perhaps. And perhaps, with time, slow-building trust, and carefully scaffolded layers of increasing felt safety in environment, self, and a few consistent others, she may begin to reconnect with that core self, that innocent, harmed self that was the light others saw in her eyes. Perhaps, with slow and careful trauma treatment, the nightmares and flashbacks may lessen, and her beliefs about and conception of herself may soften and change and she may come to see the truth that feels so foreign: that the abuse was not her fault.

That even if she was coerced into a recruitment role, whether as the “bottom bitch” (the top trafficking victim in charge of the rest of the “stable” or “family” of exploited victims) or in a middle management role, she, too, was a victim. This was not the life she freely chose.

Choice under duress is not choice.

Perhaps, with time and safety and distance and the right support, she will come to see and believe this, and to forgive herself – even if the girls under her never do.

And with that self-honesty, maybe – just maybe - such victims will be able to hold their heads high and rather than regurgitate identity stories of being a seductress or sexually liberated or an empowered sex worker, will be able to say

Me too.

I’m a survivor.

Yes, he trafficked me too.

The middle of the story doesn’t rewrite the beginning.

And it doesn’t have to rewrite the end.

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This is the truth many survivors struggle to believe.

No matter what your story is – no matter how lurid or dark or shameful it feels – these words remain true:

The middle of your story does not overwrite the beginning, nor does it dictate the end.

That spark that once lit your eyes and made your laughter and smile come so easily – it’s still there somewhere, inside.

Perhaps deep inside. Perhaps walled off to protect it from extinguishment by the tornado winds that assailed your life. There’s an intuitive wisdom in that retreat.

But when the devastating gusts have passed, it’s okay to come up from the storm cellar.

You don’t have to do it alone.

You don’t have to do it now, or forever, or all at once.

But I hope you can find that small spark, that core piece of self, that ray, and begin by acknowledging her or him. Find its presence, and let love linger there.

She knows the truth.

She knows it was not your fault.

And she can tell the true story that will set you free.

🌿 If this stirred something in you, you’re not alone. I’ll be sharing a guided meditation tomorrow (for paid subscribers) to help settle the nervous system and reconnect with safety.

Share to help others understand: choice under duress is not choice. Share

About Me

I’m Deborah Vinall, PsyD, LMFT, a trauma therapist and author exploring trauma, relationships, belonging, and the complicated work of being human.

My books—including Gaslighting: A Step-by-Step Recovery Guide and Trauma Recovery Workbook for Teens—have helped readers around the world understand and heal from relational and other forms of trauma and find their way back to themselves.

Here on Mental Health Musings, I explore those themes more personally, blending clinical insight with reflection, and occasionally sharing guided meditations and resources for healing.

If this kind of work speaks to you, I invite you to subscribe to receive future reflections and guided resources.

[i] https://www.huffpost.com/entry/melania-trump-epstein-survivor-hearing_n_69d7f920e4b0ccb589ebbaed?utm_source=cordial&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=hp-us-reg-morning-email_2026-04-10&utm_term=us-morning-email&email_hash=5cb330a464546ba5ed38a518b5b48da94c00adb3