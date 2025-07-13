Mental Health Musings

Michel
7d

I feel the pain in it, I feel the horror and I feel the beauty, the hope, the love, in it.

It cuts deep to know that people can love, but also do terrible things to each other. Some follow the road of blindness without love while those with no spine obey.

I've seen it on many places where people even have been slaughtered. The idea of killing everything in the most terrible way. The slaughter is still ongoing: those who kill kids, mothers, elderly, innocent people, ...without asking anything. They must be dead... all of them. Because of greed, of blind hate, ...whatever.

This forwards the question about those who blindly follow their leaders, and kill anyone on command... even those who try to help those in need.

There's no excuse: killing is killing. It's no self defense, it's full stop murder. The lame world leaders only watch and say only few things. Because they are 'allies' or there's some economical advantage. If you support a murderer and don't do anything to stop him effectively but keep selling war material to them ... you are a murderer too.

The war machine is about money, about egoism, about power, and apparently never about lives. The warlords stay in a safe place. Those who opposes, disappear. Accidentally 'fallen' out of the window.

But besides all this, there's still love between people, between a mother and her child. There's kindness, caring, positivity to lift up others.

In the worst of times, the love will not give up.

So, I learned to look into that direction, to feel hope, happiness, strength not to give in to negativity, to see the real beauty of Life that still exist.

Looking at all the terror will freeze us and leave us empty and terribly sad and disgusted about humans.

But that will help nothing, it will improve nothing.

The only way out is to focus on love, on positivity, on building instead of destruction...

If you can't change the ongoing terror, the only thing that's left is exposing it and building new love, new hope for better. Don't stay in the past of the terror what has been done, because it will cultivate hate and that will destroy you.

We can die as humans, but we will live forever in the love that we cultivated.

Never give up on Love, how hard this life may seem. There's more than only this human life.

✨🪷✨

Riley Ron Ivey Forrest
6d

Great article Dr. Always look forward to your content

